‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: John Blasts Steve, Kayla Offers A Solution

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, October 16, 2020 reveal that there will be some very tense moments to end yet another dramatic week in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers will watch as John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will blast his best friend Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) for defending his son, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams).

Earlier this week, John found out that his granddaughter, Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) claimed that Tripp had raped her, which resulted in her pregnancy. John was furious to hear that claims and immediately began to lose control of his emotions.

As fans already know, John’s behavior has been much different since he woke up from his coma. He has a hard time getting a grip on his feelings and has been seen getting aggressive when he’s upset. The same can be said for when he found out about the rape allegations.

On Friday, John and his dear pal will battle it out with their words when Steve defends his son against the accusations. Tripp claims that he did not assault Allie, and that the pair never even got intimate with one another. Steve has been standing by his child through it all, although he has had a few doubts along the way.

Meanwhile, Kayla believes that she has a way to put the allegations to rest. Allie claims that Tripp attacked her and that he fathered her newborn son, Henry. If that is true, then is simple DNA should be able to prove whether or not Tripp is little Henry’s biological father.

If those tests come back that Tripp isn’t related to the child, then Allie could be looked at as a liar, and she’ll have to re-examine her memories from the night that she got pregnant. If Tripp didn’t assault her, then who did?

Elsewhere in Salem, Ciara Brady’s (Victoria Konefal) family members will be reeling after they’ve lost hope that she may be alive. One of those family members, Claire Brady, will have an exceptionally hard time dealing with the loss.

It will be Claire’s new friend, Charlie, who is there to comfort her as she officially grieves the loss of her aunt, who was also her best friend. Charlie, who is an intern at Titan Industries, is new in town, but there may be more to his story.

Finally, Philip Kiriakis (Jay Kenneth Johnson) will push Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) over the edge. The two men have been battling it out for the CEO title at Titan, and it looks like Philip may have the upper hand.