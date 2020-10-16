Abigail Ratchford Covers Bare Chest With Her Hands In Steamy Instagram Upload

“Queen of curves” Abigail Ratchford sent her Instagram followers into a meltdown with a pair of sizzling black-and-white photos Thursday, exposing her chest in a form-fitting gown that was just as sophisticated as it was risqué. The sexy number was completely missing a top, leaving her buxom curves well within eyesight for her audience to admire. Abigail covered her bare breasts with her hands, showing off the sumptuous statement rings on her fingers. She left her décolletage unadorned, making her deep cleavage a focal point.

The eye-popping dress was crafted out of several layers of see-through mesh and had a flattering mermaid skirt complete with a short train that draped over her feet, fully covering them. The garment hugged her hips and thighs, emphasizing the model’s perfect hourglass frame, and boasted a mid-rise waistline that created an inverted V shape. A pair of thick straps rose from the middle, stretching to either side of her midriff and seemingly going around her bosom. The detail drew attention to her sculpted flanks, framing her toned abs.

The gown featured sheer, long, fitted sleeves that accentuated her slender arms, which were decorated with dramatically elongated fringes that dangled down to the floor. The outfit was further embellished with numerous sequins and beaded details, which added chic and elegance to the racy number.

Abigail finished off the smoking-hot look with a classy hairstyle, pulling back her long tresses and allowing her supple neck to be seen. Several rebel tendrils grazed the back of her neck and her collar bone, giving a tousled air to her sleek locks.

The model struck a sultry pose with her hip cocked, parting her lips in a provocative expression. She stared into the camera with a sultry gaze in the first photo, which was cropped at the knee, offering a close-up view of her voluptuous assets. The brunette beauty turned her head to the side in the second snap, which captured her enviable figure in all of its splendor. Her knee was slightly raised underneath the tight-fitting skirt, highlighting the mermaid design of her gown.

In her caption, Abigail asked her online admirers to choose their favorite pic among the two, reeling nearly 2,100 comments from her enthused fans — including many messages from fellow models and influencers.

“Stunner. These could be my new favorite pics of you,” commented Lala Kent.

“OMGGGGG iconic Morticia Adams vibes! I love it!” chimed in Christine Quinn, adding a knife emoji.

Khloe Terae left several comments under the photos.

“SLAYYYYYY my life away omg,” read one of these message, trailed by a black heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of Abigail’s dress.

“Send me both NOW! New screen saver please,” wrote Francia James in reply to her caption, ending with a prayer and fire emoji.

The double update was a major hit with Abigail’s fans, amassing more than 125,800 likes overnight. The steamy post came just three days after Abigail flashed her bombshell curves in sexy see-through lingerie with chains, sending temperatures soaring on her feed.