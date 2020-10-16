‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Monica Wants Ned & Brook Lynn To Make Up, But Things May Not Go Her Way

Brook Lynn has yet to forgive Ned for throwing her out of the house.

On Friday’s General Hospital, Monica has cooked up a plan to give Ned and Brook Lynn the chance to make up. She is concerned that the longer they go without forgiving each other, the harder it will be in the long run for both of them. She also told Ned the other day that Tracy threatened to show up if he doesn’t make amends with his daughter.

Most people who really care about Brook Lynn have tried to encourage her to forgive her father for throwing her out of the house after the ELQ fiasco. She currently doesn’t have a place to stay since Chase told her that he needed his couch back. In the previews for Friday, Monica is shown telling the two of them that it’s “make up time.” Ned and Brook Lynn look a bit apprehensive about the whole thing. They may be lured there by Monica and have no idea that she has a plan. However, spoilers from SheKnows Soaps tease that her plan will go terribly wrong.

Brook Lynn is very defiant against moving back into the Quartermaine mansion. Chase has already tried encouraging her to not only start standing on her own two feet, but that it’s okay to lean on loved ones while she does it. Will she take his advice and move back in with her family?

Craig Sjodin / ABC

General Hospital spoilers for Monday indicates that Ned will confide to Monica about something. It sounds like he may let her in on how he cheated on Olivia with Alexis. Monica has had her fair share of cheating scandals in her past, so she may just be the one who will at least give him a little advice on how to handle his unfortunate situation he has found himself in.

Monica knows that the truth always comes out eventually. Her advice could be to tell his wife the truth on what happened. Olivia is a pretty forgiving person, but having her husband cheat on her may be the last straw. Ned’s defense is that he was sure that she was stepping out on him with Robert Scorpio while they were in Monte Carlo. That led him to have way too many drinks and didn’t even remember hooking up with Alexis that night. However, that may not go over well with Olivia.

His fight with Brook Lynn has also taken its toll on Ned. She has been unwilling to forgive him so far and it’s likely that her anger will continue to get the best of her this time as well.

Dante is also home now He and Olivia had quite the emotional reunion, as seen this week on General Hospital. If things go badly for her and Ned, Olivia will need her son to lean on.