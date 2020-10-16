Christie Brinkley Posts Throwback Photo In Strapless American Flag Top To Remind Her Fans To Vote

Christie Brinkley posted a throwback photograph on Instagram where she wore a strapless, American flag top to remind her fans to get out and vote. Her 651,000 followers clicked the “like” button on the pic over 4,000 times thus far.

In the accompanying caption, Christie encouraged her followers to watch the Town Hall on ABC held by former Vice-President Joe Biden on October 15.

In the undated photo, Christie was seen from the waist up. The strapless top featured a design with a red band across the chest. This was accented by a dark blue background with white stars on top. White stitching provided a contrast to a red and white set of vertical stripes that appeared to run down her stomach.

Christie had her head tilted back in the snap. Her eyes were closed.

The model and actress’ blond hair was tossed back. It appeared to be straight and styled with a left side part. Long bangs brushed over her eyebrows.

Christie’s skin appeared to be a golden tan.

The image was taken outdoors where Christie reclined on the edge of a boat. A steel railing ran around the edge of the vessel. A cushion was placed underneath the small of her back. Dark blue water was seen behind Christie.

This was not the first time Christie has used her Instagram to encourage people to perform their civic duty. She also shared a throwback image in late August with the same message. In that pic, taken over 30 years ago, she wore an orange one-piece bathing suit that featured a scooped neckline that fell low in the front. The line she advertised was created in her name by designer Monika Tilley.

Fans found the gorgeous throwback to be right on target for the message Christie attempted to convey.

“Politics aside, I enjoy the photos that you post – taken by you, and of you – new and old. I’ve also learned what a great green thumb you have!” wrote one fan in the comments section.

“Voted today, waited in line 70 minutes and would do it again. So important!” penned a second follower.

“Christie Brinkley you are definitely an all-American girl. Very beautiful and breathtaking. Definitely going to watch the Town Hall tonight. America are you ready for a change?” claimed a third Instagram user.

“You look stunning here, thank you for using your social media platform for good rather than just for promoting yourself,” wrote a fourth fan.