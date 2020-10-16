Evgeniya Lvovna Sits Soaking Wet In A Bikini While In The Mexican Jungle

Social media star Evgeniya Lvovna sent the pulses of her 1.2 million Instagram followers racing after she posted a new photo where she sat soaking wet in an incredibly tiny bikini.

The bikini was a black or deep green color, and the hue not only added to the sultry tropical aesthetic but also highlighted the model’s golden tan.

The top was a classic triangle style and featured a deep plunging neckline that gave fans a generous view of Lvovna’s décolletage. Her hair obscured the neckline of the garment, as her brunette locks covered a majority of the cups.

The bottoms were a classic brief style, with a vintage high-rise silhouette that cinched at the fitness model’s trim midriff. The style expertly accentuated Lvovna’s hourglass figure — earned from grueling gym sessions shared with her followers.

Lvovna accessorized two stacked silver necklaces. One appeared to featured a round charm; the other featured a cross. She also sported a couple of bracelets around her left wrist that fastened with leather ties.

However, what was arguably the most eye-catching aspect of the look was that she was completely wet. Her long wavy locks, which were styled loose and natural, were damp. A few loose tendrils framed her face, while the longer tresses dripped water. In addition, water drops dotted her tanned skin.

The model posed by sitting on the ground on her knees and staring straight at the camera. She positioned her arms straight down to give off an empowered vibe. Instead of offering her classic smile to the camera, Lvovna gave her followers a smoldering look.

The photo was shot in low-lighting and the effect was a dusky and sultry aesthetic as Lvovna sat in half shadow. The setting was geo-tagged as Tulum in Mexico, and behind Lvovna was a stunning backdrop of lush and dark green leaves.

Fans went wild over the new upload and awarded the post over 32,000 likes and more than 330 comments.

“Wow this photographer is really gifted… you’re genuinely stunning,” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the sentiment with a 100 percent symbol, fire emoji, and heart-eye face.

“That’s [a] great pose, lighting, and picture. Wow,” echoed a second.

“A goddess of nature,” proclaimed a third.

“That might be one of my favorite pictures of you,” raved a fourth, concluding the comment with two smiley face emoji.

This is not the first photo that the Russian-born beauty has shared of her Mexican vacation. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she dropped jaws while stretching out her body in a cut-out bikini while on the beach.