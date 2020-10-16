Dolly Parton, 74, Flaunts Her Figure In A Floral Jacket That Hugs Her Curves

Dolly Parton, age 74, flaunted her figure in a floral jacket that hugged her enviable curves. The country superstar posted the snap and shared some words of wisdom in its caption to the delight of her 3.5 million followers, who liked the photograph over 107,000 times thus far.

The pic showed Dolly as she stood in a recording studio.

She wore a beautiful floral frock that accented her still gorgeous body. The top of the jacket featured a dark background with orange flowers and white leaves that were outlined but not filled in. Its bottom had a plaid print with the same floral decorations atop it.

Dolly appeared to have on a black shirt underneath. She wore dark-toned jeans that peeked out from the open bottom of the jacket, which was tied at the waist with a dark sash. A long, turquoise necklace with brown beads hung down over her breasts. She wore a matching ring on her right hand.

Her blond tresses were straightened and blown out. Bangs brushed the tops of her eyes.

Dolly’s nails were long and painted a brick-red hue.

She stood in front of a recording microphone that was suspended from the ceiling. A stand was positioned in front of the singer upon which stood some papers. A headset hung precariously from the edge of the stand. A small wooden stool was seen in front of a wood-paneled wall.

Beyond the superstar, a tan wall had two black-and-white photographs hung atop it in black frames. A large American flag was draped over a piece of furniture. Underneath that, the top of an amplifier was clearly visible.

The image may have been taken while Dolly recorded her holiday album titled A Holly Dolly Christmas. She shared an Instagram post on October 14, seen here, which revealed that the recording had already achieved the No. 1 position on both the Billboard holiday and country album charts.

Dolly’s fans adored the snap. They posted their feelings regarding her outfit and the overall feel of the photo in the comments section.

“Gorgeous shot! Love that outfit,” penned one fan.

“You are by far the most beautiful and talented Country Artist we have. I picked your 1974 rendition of ‘I Will Always Love You’ for my Mother and Son dance. It was so beautiful. Thank you for writing and singing my favorite all-time song. I love your new Christmas Album,” wrote a second follower.

“Amazing advice from an amazing woman who always takes her own advice and it shows,” remarked a third Instagram user.