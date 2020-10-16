Natalie Roser Looks Gorgeous In A Cropped Sweatshirt & Shorts

In her most recent Instagram update, Australian beauty Natalie Roser thrilled her 1.2 million followers with a gorgeous shot in which she rocked a casual ensemble while spending some time outdoors.

Natalie stood in front of a red vehicle, and a wooden fence was visible in the background with several large trees positioned along it. Lush green leaves filled the frame, and a sliver of the clear blue sky could be spotted towards the corner of the shot.

The ensemble Natalie wore was from the brand Bo and Tee, a label she has rocked on her Instagram page before. She tagged the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post, so her fans would know where to find the look.

Natalie’s casual outfit was crafted from a muted red fabric that looked gorgeous with her blond locks and sun-kissed skin. The top was a sweatshirt with a crew neckline and long sleeves. The brand’s name was printed on one side of the chest, and she had the sleeves rolled up nearly to her elbows, giving the top an effortless vibe. The look was cropped, ending an inch or so below her breasts, and featured a drawstring detail with a bow knotted under her chest. Several inches of her toned stomach were visible in the garment.

She paired the sweatshirt with shorts that likewise had the Bo and Tee name and a cheeky phrase printed in white text on one thigh. The shorts were high-waisted, with a thick drawstring waistband settling right at her natural waist. She tied a bow to secure the bottoms, and the fabric skimmed over her hips and thighs before ending just a few inches down her legs.

The shorts had pockets, and Natalie placed both hands in the pockets as she gazed at the camera with a huge smile on her face. Her blond locks were styled in beachy waves and a deep side part, framing her flawless features perfectly. The only visible accessory she wore was a simple pair of earrings for a hint of sparkle.

Natalie’s followers loved the share, and the post received over 2,900 likes and 62 comments within just one hour of going live.

“So pretty,” one fan wrote.

“Absolutely beautiful. And your smile is wonderful,” another follower added.

“Super cute,” a third fan chimed in, followed by a heart emoji.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Natalie shared a double update in which she rocked a cleavage-baring black top and ripped jeans. She held a beverage in her hand and looked radiant in the natural sunlight shining through a nearby window as she held the bottle to her lips, moments from taking a sip.