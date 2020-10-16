‘Bold And The Beautiful’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Is Pregnant – Fans Weigh In On Gender & Possible Storylines

The Bold and the Beautiful star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is pregnant with baby number two. The actress, who is well-known for her role as Steffy Forrester on the long-running soap opera, took to Instagram to share her news on Thursday, October 15. The video immediately sparked a frenzy among her horde of followers who already have their theories on the baby’s gender.

In the clip seen below, Wood walked into her kitchen wearing a blue tracksuit and sneakers. She looked glum as she sat down on a chair wearing sparkly boots. She shrugged, tossed a boot in the air and kicked her leg. As the shoe lands on her foot, she transitioned into one hot pregnant mama who proudly showed off her bump. For the reveal, she wore a crisp white shirt that she tucked beneath her bra, short black shorts, and killer heels.

Those who follow social media trends will instantly recognize the flip the boot challenge that has been all the rage for the past few weeks. Wood put her own spin on the craze and flaunted her incredible body. In her caption, she wrote that the fun doesn’t stop and added that she was already enjoying her second trimester.

Wood’s fans and even some of her co-stars weighed in on the announcement. Karla Mosley (who plays Maya Avant), Katrina Bowden (Florence Fulton), Tanner Novlan (current love interest Dr. John Finnegan), Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra), and Annika Noelle (Hope Logan) were among the first to congratulate her. She was also inundated with congratulatory messages, gender theories, and plot predictions for her character’s story.

One avid fan claimed that their instincts were correct.

“Yay I knew it! Congratulations! I called it when you didn’t do the motorcycle scene again on BB. Had a feeling and you were also wearing loose tops!” they said.

Another viewer hoped that Wood’s pregnancy would be written into Steffy’s storyline.

“I hope Steffy will be pregnant by Finn,” they wrote.

Wood created a stir among her admirers because she was dressed in blue. Some thought that this was a clear indication that she was expecting a boy, while at least one fan claimed that they saw the baby’s gender reveal.

“I’m sure I saw her reveal that it’s a girl on an Instagram story a week or two ago,” inciting others to believe that Wood would soon have a pigeon pair.

Wood and her husband, Elan Ruspoli were married in July 2018. They welcomed their first child, Rise Harlen, on March 2, 2019. Since Wood is already 23 weeks along, their little one may be due around February next year.