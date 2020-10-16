Katie Price Kisses Youngest Daughter, Bunny, On The Lips While Promoting Her Clothing Range

British celebrity Katie Price took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself with her youngest daughter, Bunny. The former glamour model has her own clothing range with JYY London and is using the social media platform to promote the line.

As seen on the brand’s website, Price stunned in a black velvet tracksuit top that featured a zip going up the middle and a hood. The garment featured pearls on the cuffs and hem band of the hoodie. Price paired the ensemble with matching joggers that also had pearls embroidered across the bottom cuffs. She went barefoot for the occasion and rocked acrylic nails that were painted with pink polish. Price styled her wavy blond and brunette hair down with a middle part.

Bunny, 6, wore a black-and-white tracksuit that also appeared to be made out of velvet material.

The 42-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Price was captured sitting down on a stool in front of a white backdrop. She held her daughter in her arms, who also sat on her lap. Price looked directly at the camera lens with a smile while Bunny seemed fixated on something to her left.

In the next slide, the duo wrapped their arms around each other and shared a sweet kiss on the lips.

For her caption, Price referred to Bunny as her “mini me” who is trying to always match her outfits with her.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 10,000 likes and over 100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.3 million followers.

“I love your hair. You feel very secure in yourself to change your style. Seems Carl is good for you xx good in ya both. You deserve it,” one user wrote.

“You look so healthy, love your hair like that! Best you’ve looked in a long time. So proud of you, keep doing what you’re doing! Love seeing you in a good place,” another person shared.

“Adorable picture she definitely has your style, love it,” remarked a third fan.

“Totally thought this was a throw back photo and bunny was @officialprincess_andre. Gorgeous,” a fourth admirer commented.

Price is no stranger to using Instagram as a way of modeling her clothing range. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the former I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! contestant wore a black faux fur coat with biker shorts of the same color. Price showed off the tattoos inked by her ankle and right arm and sported her long wavy blond hair down.