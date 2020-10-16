Ashleigh Jordan Flaunts Perfect Booty In Curve-Hugging Leggings For Glutes Training Session

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan took to social media site Instagram on Thursday, October 15, to post a new workout video in which she trained her glute muscles.

For the workout, the model wore an outfit from her personal activewear brand NVGTN that consisted of a tank top and leggings. The light-green top hugged the curves of her upper body and left her sculpted arms exposed. The backside featured a criss-crossing design with cut outs that also showed off her muscular back. The leggings included a thick waistband that rose high on Ashleigh’s waist and had the name of the brand written in white lettering along the back. They pinched in along her booty, giving viewers an eyeful of her peachy shape and contoured to the muscles along her legs. The leggings ended at Ashleigh’s ankles.

The fitness trainer completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and styled her long, blond tresses in a ponytail that trailed down her back to her waist.

The routine appeared to take place in Ashleigh’s home gym where a variety of equipment made up the background of the frame. She made use of a landmine machine, an exercise bench, and a set of dumbbells to complete the exercises. Each of the four moves was featured in an individual video clip.

Ashleigh began her routine with a set of landmine squats. Using the specialized structure, she gripped the bar in both hands and proceeded to lower her body into deep squats, making sure to control her movements. In the second slide, she demonstrated the marching thrust. Ashleigh leaned her upper body against the bench and placed her hands behind her head with her elbows pointing out to the side. She then lifted one leg off the floor, keeping her knee bent, before switching sides.

The third exercise was the squat/side leg raise, which required Ashleigh to first perform a squat and then to lift her leg out to the side as she came out of the position. The final move was the SDL/squat. Ashleigh made use of the dumbbells for added resistance.

In the caption of the post, Ashleigh wrote out the moves and the number of sets and reps trainees should do for each. She added that she started with a few basic, compound movements and finished with some accessory work to burn her muscles out.

The fitness trainer’s latest workout earned more than 35,000 likes and a couple of hundred comments within the first day.