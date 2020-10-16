Chloe Saxon Goes Topless & Shows Off Her Hourglass Curves In High-Waisted Jeans

Brunette bombshell Chloe Saxon stunned her 841,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy double update in which she flaunted her incredible curves. The photos were taken in Leeds in the United Kingdom, as the geotag indicated, and Chloe stood in what looked like a luxurious bathroom. A modern vanity with a magnifying mirror placed atop it was positioned in front of her, with a circular mirror above it that had sconces on either side. The sconces filled the space with a warm glow, and the pale gray subway tiled wall added a simple yet eye-catching backdrop to the shot.

Chloe showcased her voluptuous lower body in denim from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she has worn on her Instagram page many times before. She tagged the label in the first image as well as in the caption of the post, so her fans would know where the jeans came from. She wore nothing but the jeans, going totally topless in a tantalizing move. In the first shot, she posed with her back to the camera, and glanced seductively over her shoulder with a soft smile on her lips. She had her arms positioned to attempt to cover up some NSFW areas, although a hint of side boob was still visible. The various tattoos on her back were also on display in the smoking-hot snap.

Chloe’s long brunette locks were parted in the middle, and they tumbled down her back in soft curls, reaching all the way to her ample rear. The denim fit her like a second skin, clinging to every inch of her gravity-defying posterior before hugging her toned thighs.

Chloe switched up her pose only slightly in the second snap, continuing to keep her back to the camera and glance over her shoulder. She paired the images with a caption in which she sang the praises of jeans from Fashion Nova, and her fans absolutely loved the update. The post received over 15,800 likes within 18 hours, as well as 291 comments from her audience.

“Peachy babe, hot stuff,” one fan wrote, captivated by her shapely rear.

“Wow,” another fan added simply, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji, struck nearly speechless by Chloe’s curves.

“Hottest and the most sexiest woman on planet earth,” a third fan remarked, followed by a long string of various emoji.

“Wow absolutely stunning,” yet another follower commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Chloe posted a steamy triple update in which she stretched out on a luxurious bed at a hotel in London. She wore a peach-colored two-piece set, also from Fashion Nova, that included skimpy high-waisted shorts and a crop top with a scandalously plunging neckline that left little to the imagination.