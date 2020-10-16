Kelly Clarkson Flaunts Slim Waist In A Cut Out Top During Epic Fail With Hoda Kotb

Kelly wowed on her talk show this week.

Kelly Clarkson stunned on her eponymous NBC talk show this week when she revealed her slim waist while playing a game with Hoda Kotb and Mike Colter. In a clip posted to The Kelly Clarkson Show’s Instagram on October 15, The Voice coach revealed her stunning hourglass figure in a waist-cinching ensemble.

Kelly wowed in a black ribbed high-neck top with triangular cut outs exposing her shoulders. The long sleeves almost covered her hands and featured a lettuce trim around her neck.

She paired it with a long high-waisted burnt orange pleated skirt that stretched down to her ankles. The “A Moment Like This” singer held it up with a chunky black belt with a large gold buckle that highlighted her svelte waistline. The camera also showed the star from the side to give a better look at her flawless curves.

Kelly stayed comfortable and seasonal in flat black boots.

Though her outfit was a definite hit, the original American Idol winner suffered a hilarious epic fail while playing with her guests.

The trio had to guess the titles of horror movies from hints given by the Today anchor, who appeared via video call.

“The title of this scary movie is also what you might say to someone whom you want to leave,” Hoda said.

Kelly and Mike, who were both in studio but observed social distancing guidelines, pondered for a while before Kelly shared her hilariously off the wall guess.

“Who you want to leave? Bye. Bye-Bye… Birdie?” she asked.

“Get out of here. Get out. Get Out!” Kelly continued, correctly guessing that it was the 2017 Jordan Peele horror.

“Oh, duh,” Mike said as he facepalmed.

Kelly poked a little fun at herself over her obviously wrong first guess.

“Oh my god. I said Bye Bye Birdie,” she laughed as she turned to the virtual audience.

The 38-year-old star’s latest figure hugging ensemble came shortly after the busy mom of two stunned fans in a series of fashion forward outfits earlier this week.

The star hosted the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on October 14 and wowed in a silver sequin dress with fringe dangling from her sleeves when she walked the socially distanced red carpet. She rocked a bustier under the plunging dress and had her long, blonde locks poker straight.

Kelly changed outfits multiple times throughout the ceremony and also took to the stage to perform Whitney Houston’s “Higher Love” alongside Pentatonix and Sheila E.