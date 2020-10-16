Madonna, 62, Stuns Fans With Breathtaking Outdoor Photoshoot Pics

Madonna, also referred to as the Queen of Pop, took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The “What It Feels Like for a Girl” songstress is known for successfully reinventing her image and appears to be sporting a new look.

The singer stunned in a floor-length gown with mid-length sleeves. The garment mainly consisted of the colors black, white, and green and featured two different patterns. Madonna opted for a black belt, which helped cinch in her waist. She accessorized herself with numerous gold bracelets, a large ring, and earrings. The music icon, who is known for her signature blond hair, recently dyed her hair pink. Madonna styled her locks up and showed off her heart-shaped face. She kept her fingernails short and painted them with a coat of white polish for the occasion.

The 62-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, Madonna was captured outdoors in the dark while holding pink flowers with both hands. She gazed directly at the camera lens with her piercing eyes and looked very elegant.

In the next slide, the living legend was snapped placing her right hand on the tree trunk next to her while continuing to stare at the camera with a strong look.

In the third frame, she was photographed closer up. Madonna placed the flowers underneath her nose while posing in front of exotic leaves.

In the fifth and final pic, she put on a pair of circular sunglasses that were decorated with different-colored butterflies.

In the span of nine hours, her post racked up more than 145,000 likes and over 3,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 15.5 million followers.

“Omg this is giving me major Iris Apfel, and I’m loving it,” one user wrote.

“Pink lady I love you!” another person shared.

“Gorgeous lady no words needed,” remarked a third fan.

“Just lovely. This concept, these colors, and you,” a fourth admirer commented.

Earlier this year, Madonna celebrated her 62nd birthday in Jamacia with family and friends. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a navy blue, teal, and cream floral gown that appeared to be floor length. The songstress wore her long, wavy blonde hair down with a middle part, and accessorized herself with numerous necklaces, bracelets, and rings.

The chart-topping star posted a snap with her 26-year-old boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, as well as her 23-year-old daughter, Lourdes Leon, who looked beautiful in a strapless, short blue dress.