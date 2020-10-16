‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Returns For A November Premiere With A Twist

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will return for a Season 4 premiere with a twist. According to TMZ, the group of partying pals will not be alone. Rather, they will have some very special company that will add even more drama — their extended families, including their partners, spouses, and children.

According to the gossip outlet, the cast and crew filmed this season’s episodes in Nevada. They reportedly took over a resort to create a bubble of protection around the show to adhere to the state’s COVID-19 health protocols and keep those involved with the production safe.

The upcoming batch of shows has been dubbed Jersey Shore “Bring the Family” Vacation and will debut on MTV on November 19.

That means that the show’s stars Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Nicole Cortese, and Angelina Pivarnick will be joined by Lauren Sorrentino, Christopher Buckner, Deena’s son CJ, Chris Larangeira, and Zack Carpinello.

Fans wondered in the comments section of the post below if Pauly’s new love, Double Shot at Love star Nikki Hall would be introduced to his Jersey Shore family during this season. The two officially announced they were a couple during the reunion episode of the MTV series.

TMZ alleged that the upcoming episodes will center around the guys trying to reunite the women after their relationship was fractured during Angelina’s wedding to Chris in November 2019. Their friendship hit a wall after the women read a speech during the reception that did not go over well with the bride.

Insisting the speech was all meant in good Jersey Shore-style fun, the women were hopeful the incident would blow over. Angelina’s refusal to let it slide caused harsh feelings between the roommates by the episode’s close. Deena claimed she would never film with the bride again and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi stated she was done with the show. She would later explain during her podcast It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey that the experience was no longer fun and the dynamic between the roommates had become too dramatic. She also claimed she no longer wanted to be separated from her three children for filming.

Fans were thrilled to learn that their favorite television series would be returning.

“Yay!! My Jerzdays are back!!!” claimed one fan of the series.

“It’s not the same without Snooki,” wrote a second fan.

“Yeah, buddy! It’s time for Jerzday again, let the fireworks begin!” exclaimed a third Instagram user.

“I don’t know how I feel about a Jersey Shore with their whole families there too,” penned a fourth fan.