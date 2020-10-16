Meg Kylie Heats Up Instagram In Hot Pink Lace Lingerie

Meg Kylie took to Instagram on Thursday, October 15, to share a sizzling new update that highlighted her insanely fit physique. The brand new snap showed the 23-year-old model posing in a sexy Lounge Underwear set.

Meg wore a hot pink bra-and-panty combo that flaunted her killer physique and ample assets. The bra featured classic balconette cups that were made from a sheer material with intricate lace detailing. Notably, the cups were cut so small that it did not quite fit her ample bust. Its plunging neckline exposed a generous amount of cleavage, which made some of her viewers feel excited. The stretchable band that hugged her midriff was satin, and it had the signature Lounge logo printed in white.

She sported matching panties that were also made of the same sheer material that had a thick waistband with the brand’s logo repeatedly printed on it. The high cut design also exposed plenty of skin around her groin area. Meg spiced up her look and wore a beige blazer with her barely there ensemble.

In the first snap, the Australian hottie posed sideways in her scanty underwear. She sat on the floor, leaning backward with her hands supporting her body. Her knees were bent, and the angle showed the side of her pert derriere. The babe gazed down to the lens with a sultry look on her face. The natural lighting from the nearby window illuminated her skin.

In the second photo, Meg moved closer to the camera. The pose displayed a nice view of her flat stomach and abs. She faced the ceiling with her lips parted and her eyes closed.

For the occasion, Meg wore her highlighted brunette hair down. She let her long locks cascade down her back, tucked inside the blazer.

In the caption, Meg wrote something about her choice of outfit and added a cherry blossom emoji that matched the color of her set.

This latest upload quickly became a hit with her social media fans. As of this writing, the update earned more than 16,900 likes and over 140 comments. Many of her fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with various messages, including compliments and praise. Several admirers were short on words, opting to leave a trail of emoji.

“You are really a perfect human being,” one of her fans wrote.

“I can be lazy right next to you all day,” commented another follower, adding a mix of emoji in the comment.

“Pinnacle of glamour,” added a third Instagram user.

“You are like a dream that I never want to wake up to,” gushed a fourth admirer.