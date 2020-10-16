Jennifer Lopez, 51, Arches Her Back And Shows Serious Skin In Sizzling Poolside Photo

JLo exposed plenty of leg while posing by the pool.

Jennifer Lopez put her flawless curves on display for a stunning new Instagram upload on October 15. The mom of twins showed plenty of skin as she posed by a swimming pool during a photo shoot for Billboard magazine, arching her back as she lay down by the water.

The snap showed JLo in a revealing black gown that flaunted her glowing tan and all her obvious hard work in the gym.

The 51-year-old looked years younger than her age as she pushed herself up on her elbows and tilted her head back. She closed her eyes and let her long locks fall onto the concrete slabs.

The “Get Right” singer revealed her tanned décolletage and flaunted her toned biceps in the one shoulder dress, which featured a small piece of material across her chest and a large cut out across the right side of her torso. Her ensemble also revealed plenty of leg, exposing her entire left thigh.

Jennifer upped the glamour in a gold necklace, a chunky gold ring on her middle finger silver, and earrings that appeared to feature three large white diamonds.

The snap was taken from her cover shoot with Maluma as Billboard celebrates Latin Power Players for its latest issue. She tagged the Colombian singer, her team, and the magazine’s official accounts as well as the page of her new movie Marry Me.

She also hashtagged her and Maluma’s new songs, #PaTiLonely, and tagged the photographer, Ramona Rosales.

The comments section featured plenty of praise from JLo’s 132.7 million followers.

“GOD TOOK HIS TIME ON YOU & IM BLESSED TO LUV YOU,” one fan commented in all caps with a red heart.

“Good morning my Perfect Queen,” another wrote with a fire, heart, and heart eye emoji.

“STAWWWWWWP IT YOU LOOK STUNNING,” a third comment read with three crying faces.

“We can all agree that Jennifer Lopez is the most beautiful woman in the world,” a fourth said.

The upload has received over 4,000 comments and more than 720,000 likes.

The snap was one of a few shots from the new shoot Jennifer shared with her Instagram followers on October 15. As well as posting a look at the cover, the singer and actress also uploaded a sizzling photo of herself posing on all fours on a table in a slinky white maxi dress with large cut outs across her body.

She posted the shot, which has been liked over 1.6 million times, with the same caption.