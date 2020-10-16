Adrienne Bailon Poses In Front Of Fruit Stand Wearing Leather Fendi Thigh-High Boots

Adrienne Bailon — who is currently on the panel for The Real — took to Instagram to update her followers with a number of new snapshots of herself in black-and-white.

The “No More (Baby I’ma Do Right)” hitmaker stunned in a black garment with a silk blazer of the same color over the top. Bailon appeared to be wearing skintight biker shorts that fell above her upper thigh. The singer paired the ensemble with leather thigh-high boots that featured Fendi’s signature logo going up the side. She accessorized herself with large eye-catching sunglasses while painting her short fingernails with a coat of white polish. Bailon styled her long dark straight hair down with a middle part for the occasion.

The 36-year-old treated her fans to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured leaning back on a wooden stand with fruit behind her. Bailon rested one hand on the surface while gazing to her right. In the second slide, she looked down.

In the third frame, the former 3LW member was snapped standing up. She tilted her head to the left slightly and stared directly at the camera lens.

In the fifth and final pic, Bailon raised one hand to her shades while looking in the same direction.

In the tags, she credited Zara, Corey Shapiro, The RealReal, and Fendi for helping her achieve this glam look. The Cheetah Girls actress also mentioned in her caption that her husband, Israel Houghton, took the snaps.

In the span of 11 hours, her post racked up more than 35,000 likes and over 215 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.1 million followers.

“Stomping on us all with the boots,” one user wrote.

“Gurl! I adore ur boots. I love the entire ensemble u look so fierce,” another person shared.

“You look so hot!!! You look like Mariah Carey,” remarked a third fan.

“This look is everything!! You look divine girl,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the flame emoji.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Bailon. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed in a short cream dress that had buttons going up the middle. Bailon wrapped herself up in a beige trench coat, which she left undone. The entertainer completed her outfit with dark brown leather heels that displayed her pedicured toes, which were painted with white polish. For accessories, she wore a chain, rings, a gold watch, and a couple of bracelets on her right ankle.