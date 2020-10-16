Jennifer Lopez, 51, Flaunts Her Curves On All Fours In A Revealing Cut Out Dress

JLo proved she's most definitely still got it.

Jennifer Lopez showed some skin in a sizzling new Instagram upload as she shared a hot new shot from a recent shoot for Billboard magazine. The 51-year-old multi-hyphenate proved aged is nothing but a number as she struck a seductive pose in a cut out gown for her October 15 upload.

JLo got on all fours on a dark wooden table in a white maxi dress with two large holes that revealed her tanned, muscular thighs and gave her 132.7 million followers a glimpse at her pert booty. It featured another large cut out on her torso that flashed a peek at her abs and hip as the slinky material clung to her jaw dropping curves.

The mom of twins kept a little more covered on her top half with long sleeves down to her wrists.

JLo turned her head right and let her long, wavy hair cascade down as she stared at the camera. She accessorized with a chunky gold necklace, gold earrings and an oversized pinky ring while posing in front of an ornate black railing that opened onto a garden of green foliage.

The Hustlers and Maid In Manhattan actress confirmed in the caption that the snap was taken from her October cover shoot with Maluma, which celebrates Latin Power Players. She tagged him as well as the official account of her upcoming movie, Marry Me, and added the hashtags for her two latest singles with the singer, “Pa Ti” and “Lonely,” which they released last month.

Jennifer also tagged her glam team, including hair stylist Chris Appleton, fashion stylist Rob Zangardi, costume designer Mariel Haenn, and manicurist Tom Bachik.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise.

“THE HOTTEST WOMAN IN THE WORLD,” one person wrote in all caps with four fire emoji.

“Thank you so so much my queen @jlo,” another commented with multiple heart eye emoji, fire symbols, and loudly crying faces.

“You’re slaying wow!!” a third comment read with a fire symbol.

“Beautiful Photo jlo!!” another wrote.

The sizzling snap has received more than 1.6 million likes and 10,700-plus comments.

Jennifer’s upload came two days after she revealed her new look while out with husband-to-be Alex Rodriguez earlier this week. The two were spotted by paparazzi on a date night in Los Angeles when the “If You Had My Love” singer showed off her wispy bangs for the first time in an unbuttoned blue satin jumpsuit that highlighted her slim waist.