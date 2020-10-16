Michie Peachie Gives Instagram Fans A Show Off Her Gym-Honed Booty In Curve-Hugging Leggings For New Workout

Fitness trainer Michie Peachie posted a new workout video set to popular social media site Instagram on Thursday, October 15, in which she trained her legs while showing off her sculpted lower half in a pair of curve-hugging leggings.

For the workout, Michie wore a blue crop top with short sleeves that was made of a tight, spandex material. The top clung to the curves of her upper body and left a strip of toned tummy on display around her midsection. She paired the shirt with high-waisted white leggings that contoured to the curves of her narrow waist and wide hips. The leggings also flattered Michie’s peachy booty, pulling in tight in the middle. They extended down the length of her muscular legs and ended at her ankles. She completed the outfit with a pair of silver sneakers.

Michie left her long, brunette tresses loose for the fitness routine, pulling her hair over to one shoulder as she completed most of the moves.

The leg workout consisted of four separate exercises, each divided into an individual video clip. Michie performed the routine in a gym setting where she made use of a Smith machine for all moves. Each slide showed a different variation using the same weighted bar. In her caption, Michie warned her followers that the moves look easier than they are and that it is very important for them to properly execute each one in order to isolate the correct muscles and harness the mind to muscle connection.

Michie described the procedure for each variation and added tips on how her trainees could make sure they were getting the most out of every movement. For the first slide, she warned that they must have enough flexibility and range of motion. The second move required her to pace herself with completely slow, controlled reps while going as deep as possible. For the third exercise, Michie wrote that trainees must never use heavy weights, but should aim to drive their hips into the bench for each upward thrust. The final variation requires proper placement of the bar on the hips while also keeping the total weight low.

The model signed off the caption by instructing her followers to complete six sets of 10 reps for each exercise.

The post earned nearly 20,000 likes and a few hundred comments within the first several hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site. Many of Michie’s fans thanked her for her thought-out instructions while adding that they learn so much from her videos.