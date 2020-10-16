AEW Rumors: Possible Identity Of ‘NXT Reject’ Who Leaked Eric Bischoff’s Appearance Revealed In New Report

A new report from Fightful Select has offered details on the possible identity of the former NXT superstar who allegedly leaked Eric Bischoff’s AEW Dynamite appearance and spoiled it well before the episode aired.

Quoting a subscriber-only report from Fightful Select, Ringside News wrote on Thursday that Tino Sabbatelli, who was released by WWE in April due to coronavirus-related budget cuts, might have been the individual who revealed ahead of time that Bischoff will be moderating the debate segment between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy. The former publication, however, stressed that it has yet to be fully confirmed that the former NFL safety was indeed the person behind the leak.

“We don’t know if Sabbatelli was actually leaking information from AEW, just that he’s the person often referenced by those in AEW.”

As reported previously by The Inquisitr, Bischoff’s appearance on the August 5 episode of Dynamite was supposed to be a surprise before fans learned of it through various news reports and social media posts. On his Saturday Night Special series on Facebook, Jericho suggested that the “spy” who spilled the beans about the ex-WWE authority figure’s guest spot was an AEW newcomer with past experience on NXT.

While Jericho expressed relief that the debate segment turned out to be a success despite the online leak, he promised that the individual who divulged the information will “never f*cking be back in AEW.”

Regarding Bischoff’s future with the company, PWInsider Elite reported in August (via Sportskeeda) that the veteran wrestling personality’s appearance was merely a one-off and that AEW has no immediate plans to bring him back.

Meanwhile, it appears that Sabbatelli might be on his way back to his former employer following his brief AEW stint and possible banishment from the rival company. WhatCulture cited the same Fightful Select story, noting that the 37-year-old was spotted at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, with his name also appearing in an internal list of trainees at the facility. The publication, however, cautioned that such lists often contain errors, adding that it’s still unconfirmed whether Sabbatelli is indeed making his way back to WWE just six months after he was let go.

According to WhatCulture, Sabbatelli wrestled only one match in AEW — a tag team match on the July 21 episode of Dark where he teamed up with Brady Pierce in a losing effort against Best Friends. Prior to his release from WWE, he had just recently made his comeback after nearly two years away from the ring.