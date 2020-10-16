Gabi DeMartino Stuns Fans In Navy Crop Top With Black Fluffy Miniskirt

YouTube star Gabi DeMartino, who makes videos under the name “Fancy Vlogs by Gab,” took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself.

The 25-year-old stunned in a navy crop top with long sleeves. The garment featured a white splatter design all over as well as gold text. DeMartino paired the ensemble with a high-waisted black miniskirt with fluffy detailing across the bottom. The item of clothing fell above her upper-thigh and showed off her legs. DeMartino appeared to be wearing white footwear that was only just visible in the pics. She accessorized herself with numerous rings and small earrings while painting her short nails with a coat of polish. DeMartino styled half her brunette hair in a high ponytail and left the rest down. She tied her locks with a black bow.

The YouTuber, who has more than 2 million subscribers, treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, DeMartino was snapped from the ankles-up in front of a brick wall and dartboard. She crossed her legs over and raised her left hand to her hair. DeMartino tilted her had to the right slightly and showcased a hint of her profile while gazing directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, she wrapped her arm around her friend, Kenny Screven, who wore a fluffy fleece and a Burberry headband. DeMartino puckered up her lips and sported a pouty expression while closing her eyes.

In the tags, the influencer credited fashion brand Shein for her attire.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 66,000 likes and over 1,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.4 million followers.

“i love you both you look both so gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“HOW ARE YOU THE PRETTIEST PERSON EVER,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“You’re so beautiful and I love you,” remarked a third fan.

“Omg STUNNING!!!” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous red heart emoji.

Making an impact on her loyal social media audience with her beauty is nothing new for DeMartino. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a short black dress with thin straps. The item of clothing featured a corset-style bodice, which appeared to have a semi-sheer floral pattern all over. DeMartino opted for a white cover-up that was left to hang off both her shoulders. She sported her wavy locks down and wrapped a black-and-green headband across the front of her hair.