Donald Trump Refuses To Denounce QAnon Conspiracy Theorists At Town Hall

Donald Trump refused to denounce the right-wing conspiracy theory QAnon in his NBC town hall on Thursday night.

QAnon has been labeled a terror threat by the FBI, as The Hill reported, and its followers believe that a Satanic cabal of Democratic politicians and Hollywood celebrities run a secret child sex trafficking ring out of Washington, DC. According to The Guardian, the theory is rooted in antisemitic tropes.

Trump, who was taking part in the event instead of a second election debate, claimed not to know about the group when asked by NBC host Savannah Guthrie if he would denounce it.

Guthrie suggested that he was actually aware of the conspiracy theory, which has been widely covered in the press and has found support among many of his fans.

“They are very strongly against pedophilia, and I agree with that,” Trump declared.

When the female moderator again pushed him to clarify that his stance on QAnon, the pair began talking over one another.

“So cute,” Trump commented in response to her questioning.

Later, Guthrie asked Trump why he had retweeted a QAnon Twitter account which claimed, without any evidence, that Joe Biden had a navy Seal team killed.

“That was a retweet! People can decide for themselves!” Trump said.

“I don’t get that. You’re the president, not someone’s crazy uncle,” the moderator responded.

The refusal was strikingly similar to the opportunity Trump was given to unequivocally condemn white supremacy in the first debate, which he rejected.

Rick Loomis / Getty Images

Several Republican candidates running for Congress in November with Trump’s endorsement have backed QAnon.

Trump has previously given the group moderate support, telling reporters at a news conference in August that he knew little about it but understands its supporters like him “very much” and “love America.” According to a count by Media Matters, he has amplified Twitter accounts that promote QAnon more than 250 times.

After those remarks, Vice President Mike Pence was asked to comment on QAnon, and said that he dismisses it “out of hand.”

Biden had no such trouble denouncing QAnon last month. The former Vice President called the movement “embarrassing” and “dangerous,” suggesting that its followers take advantage of the mental health benefits in the Affordable Care Act.

On his own town hall hosted by ABC, voters questioned the candidate about his plans for the pandemic, taxes, and the Supreme Court. On COVID-19, the Democrat said that his opponent had “missed enormous opportunities and kept saying things that weren’t true” while being “informed how dangerous this virus was.”

He refused to state his position on the Supreme Court, which will have a 6-3 conservative majority with the expected appointment of Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Amid suggestions he would appoint more judges to alter this, Biden said voters “do have a right to know where I stand,” and that they will “have a right to know where I stand before they vote.”

The simultaneous town halls were arranged following Trump’s refusal to commit to a virtual presidential debate.