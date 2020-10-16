Lauren Simpson Strips Down To Tiny Bikini That Leaves Her Chiseled Physique On Display, Says She Feels Sexy

Fitness model Lauren Simpson took to popular social media platform Instagram on Thursday, October 15, to post a new sexy photo in which she flaunted her chiseled physique in a skimpy bikini.

In the snap, Lauren wore a two-piece swimsuit in shades of blue, white, and teal. The fabric was decorated with swirling splashes of color. The top half of the suit featured strings that secured it to her shoulders and around her rib cage. The material across her chest was pulled apart to give viewers an eyeful of her busty cleavage. Much of the model’s upper body was left exposed, teasing plenty of skin along her sculpted arms, shoulders, and chest. The length of her toned tummy was also put on display.

The bikini bottoms featured a skimpy strip of material that barely covered her pelvis while the waistband rose high on her waist, leaving her hips bare. Although Lauren was facing the camera in the photo, the pose allowed viewers a glimpse of her backside, giving the impression that the bottoms were a thong.

Lauren completed the beach look with her long, platinum blond tresses left loose and flowing down her back from a part down the middle of her scalp. She flaunted freshly painted nails on both her hands and feet.

The photoshoot took place at Coogee Beach, according to the geotag on the post. The beach is located in Lauren’s native country of Australia. In the snap, she stood in front of a white-washed natural rock formation that gave way to a line of trees beyond. Lauren posed with one foot poised on her tiptoes and the opposite hip popped out to the side. The position emphasized the sculpted muscles of her booty and legs. She held her hands up to her neck with her elbows bent out to the sides and looked off toward a distant point with her lips slightly parted. The fitness trainer also appeared to be flexing the muscles along her abdomen.

In the caption of the post, Lauren told her followers that in her opinion, being sexy is feeling comfortable in her own skin. She encouraged her female fans to not be afraid of showing off their bodies on social media for fear of what other people will think. She added that there’s nothing wrong with being confident and proud of oneself.

The snap earned over 10,000 likes and several dozen comments from Lauren’s adoring fans within the first day.