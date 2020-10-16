Heidi Klum, 47, Dances In A Bra And Underwear Set From Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Label

The model got her groove on to music with a funky beat.

Heidi Klum thanked Rihanna for sending her a cute lingerie set by slipping it on and doing a sexy dance for her Instagram fans. On Thursday night, the America’s Got Talent judge took to the image and video sharing platform to show off her moves and her new undergarments.

Heidi, 47, wore a black set that included a bralette from Rihanna’s lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty. The casual top was crafted out of soft stretch fabric that molded to her perky bust’s round shape. The unlined triangular cups featured darts that gave the bra some structure. Meanwhile, the neckline plummeted down in a V-shape, revealing a glimpse of the supermodel’s ample cleavage. Skinny spaghetti straps curved over her beautiful toned shoulders.

The bra’s most eye-catching detail was the wide logo band underneath the bust. It featured Savage X Fenty branding in rainbow colors that added a pop of brightness to the dark piece. The metallic lettering had a distinctive geometric design.

The waistband of Heidi’s matching underwear boasted the same bold logo detail. Her briefs had a conservative cut with a high waist and low leg. However, the statuesque Victoria’s Secret angel still showed off a lot of leg, as well as a good amount of her taut midriff. Her blond hair was messily styled with a subtle wave, and the right side had been brushed over so that it covered her left eye.

Heidi filmed her fun video inside a spacious room with white walls. A shelf covered with a glass panel appeared to contain a few toiletries, and white bathrobes hung on a wall rack in the corner. A round gray ottoman had a few items of clothing tossed on it, and a white towel hung on the corner of an open door. A large window let in some bright natural light.

Heidi clearly felt confident in her undergarments. She raised her hands up over her head as she provocatively swayed her hips. As she continued to dance, she took a few steps back from the camera and slowly lowered her arms to touch her hair. She flashed a few flirty smiles at the camera while she moved, and she occasionally widened the space between her shapely legs. At one point, she approached the camera as she ran her hands over her gorgeous body in a seductive manner. This provided a close-up shot of her taut tummy.

Heidi got her groove on to instrumental music with a funky beat that included a lot of bass guitar and percussion. Her performance proved to be a hit, with her followers rewarding her upload with upwards of 18,000 likes over the span of a few hours.

