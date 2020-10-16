Brennah Black Flaunts Bombshell Curves On A Harley: ‘Been Tryin’ Hard Not To Get Into Trouble’

Brennah Black assured her 629,000 Instagram followers in her most recent update on Thursday night that she has been trying to behave, but the visual accompaniment may have indicated otherwise. The busty blonde posed in a sultry pair of photos wearing a strapless corset with a low sweetheart neckline that beautifully framed her ample assets, and posed on a black Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Almost 2,000 followers hit the “like” button in the first hour after the post was uploaded.

Brennah posed sideways across the Harley’s leather seat, which featured a matte finish and blacked-out logo. She balanced her weight on her right hip, leaning sideways toward the front of the bike, and rested her weight on the corresponding forearm. Her thighs were stacked, with the left crossed over the top to emphasize the swell of her curvaceous backside.

She angled her head to the right and gazed off-camera with piercing eyes and a smoldering expression. Bright light dramatically accentuated the striking contours of her strong jawline and high cheekbones.

Brennah lifted her left elbow out to her side and tousled some of her platinum mane with her fingers. The rest of it spilled over her shoulder in shining curls.

She credited Los Angeles based photographer Elm Diaz for the images, as well as Jeton Mullaliu for his role as stylist and creative director.

Brennah’s Instagram supporters adored the post, and quickly took to her page to express their feelings – as well as to throw in their two cents regarding her caption.

“Meh. Get in trouble. Gotta have fun!” responded one fan.

“Don’t bother trying just enjoy the experience,” advised a second follower, who used a trio of kiss emoji to emphasize their statement.

“Hottie! Definitely people will stop and roll their eyes for a glimpse of this Biker Chick. Keep rocking! Love,” declared a third person, adding a few hearts into the mix.

“How beautiful it must be to be born so beautiful… so perfect…so elegant…in gestures…in attitudes….so fascinating and simple… at the same time..” gushed a fourth fan.

