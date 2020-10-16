Celeste Bright & Morgan Avery Show Off Their Bags And Booties In Thong Swimsuits During St. Barths Trip

Celeste and Morgan posed on a beach with a stunning view of the ocean.

Celeste Bright was joined by another scantily-clad model in the set of seaside snapshots that she gifted her 670,000 Instagram followers with on Thursday. Teaming up with her stunning friend paid major dividends in the form of an avalanche of likes and adoring comments.

Celeste’s photos were taken during a trip to St. Barths, as indicated by her geotag. She posed on a beach with Morgan Avery, another blond bombshell who has a big social media following. The two women had a gorgeous view of the turquoise ocean and a few dark islets in the distance. The sky was gray and hazy.

Celeste arched her back and angled the front of her body toward her fellow model, providing a side view of the round swells of her pert posterior. She rocked a crimson monokini with a thong back that left little of her derriere to the imagination. The stomach area was completely open, showcasing her flat midriff. The top segment of the swimsuit bared a generous amount of sideboob. The garment’s upper side straps plunged down as they curved around Celeste’s slim torso to connect to the top of the thong seat. Meanwhile, the lower straps appeared to dip down daringly low in the front.

In her hand, Celeste held an accessory that was unusual for a trek to the beach: a pricey Prada handbag. The square designer purse was the same scarlet hue as her swimsuit. She held it by its curved handles so that it leaned against the knee of her right leg. She had stepped the leg forward, and the pose drew attention to the slim shape of her toned thighs.

Her long blond hair was blown straight. It fell loosely down her back as a sea breeze lifted a few glimmering strands up. The camera captured her as she turned her face toward its lens. She slightly lowered her eyelids to make her facial expression sultry.

Her companion opted to rock a white crocheted bikini with tasseled string ties on the top and bottoms. Morgan’s two-piece also featured a thong back, and her peachy posterior was angled toward the camera for Celeste’s Instagram followers to admire. She also carried a Prada purse, but hers was pink with a silver chain strap that she wore slung over her shoulder. She closed her eyes, tilted her head back, and seductively parted her lips as she buried the fingers of her right hand in her thick golden waves.

The second snapshot Celeste included in her slideshow was almost identical to the first, but the camera had zoomed in closer on her and Morgan’s bodies. Their heads were not in the photo’s frame.

The pair of pics has amassed over 10,000 likes and scores of messages thus far.

“Nice view,” read one remark.

“The most beautiful girls,” gushed another fan.

“Beauty and booty galore,” a third admirer wrote.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Celeste’s fans also raved over some of her solo shots from her St. Barths getaway. She was shown rocking a pink crocheted bikini in a previous Instagram slideshow.