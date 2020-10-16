‘The Challenge’ Season 36 Spoilers: Filming Hits Halfway Mark, 17 Competitors Already Eliminated

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Challenge Season 36.

MTV hit The Challenge is currently filming its 36th season overseas in Iceland. The ongoing world health crisis pushed back production several months as traditionally the season would already have been filmed, and likely would have already made it to air. Since filming began, there have been no hiccups due to COVID-19, and the season is already halfway finished.

At the time of this publication, 17 competitors have already been eliminated including some Challenge heavy-hitters. Some of the well-known veterans who returned for Season 36 included Wes Bergmann, Chris “CT” Tamburello, Aneesa Ferrieria, and Darrell Taylor. Rookies were pulled from Big Brother, America’s Got Talent, and even the WWE.

The Inquisitr previously reported on the cast list for the roster which included some last-minute shakeups.

According to The Challenge page on Vevmo, those still in the game as of October 15 are CT, Darrell, Aneesa, Cory Wharton, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, Amber Borzotra, Kam Williams, Leroy Garrett, Kaycee Clark, Kyle Christie, Nany Gonzalez, and Theresa Gonzalez.

This means only one rookie has made it this far in the game; Amber from Big Brother 16. It looks like the veterans are absolutely dominating this time around, possibly learning their lessons from the past several years where they took one another out.

MTV

There have been a few issues with some of the cast members leaving for reasons other than an elimination. An unusual amount of disqualifications caused production to scramble, bringing back one of the earliest boots to rejoin the group. Ashley Mitchell came back to play but was sent home for a second time.

It was also reported by Challenge insider Pink Rose on the Vevmo page that Natalie Anderson of Survivor fame left for personal reasons. Rumblings on social media have suggested she left to tend to family issues, but that cannot be confirmed just yet.

There also appeared to be some sort of issue with Lolo Jones. There is a discrepancy between the idea that she quit, and/or that producers had her removed from the show. Lolo has had temper issues both on her stint in the Celebrity Big Brother house and on Challenge spinoff Champs vs. Pros. Fellow insider @GamerVev on Twitter didn’t explain how Lolo left the game but said it was not from an elimination, a purge, or on her own volition. Fans will have to wait for the show’s episode to find out exactly what went down.

There is not a scheduled premiere date lined up yet for Season 36.