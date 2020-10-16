Ireland Baldwin Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In A Red Lace Bra & Matching Panties

Ireland Baldwin went scantily clad in a steamy Instagram post on Thursday that has proved hard to be ignored. The model thrilled her 624,000 followers as she showcased her phenomenal figure in a racy ensemble that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The 24-year-old likely sent pulses racing as she sported a set of barely there undergarments from Eats Lingerie in the double-pic upload that left very little to the imagination. She sported a bold red bra from the clothing line that was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous chest, making for a busty display of cleavage that gave the shot a seriously sexy vibe. It had minuscule underwire cups made of semi-sheer lace that covered up only what was necessary of her assets, as well as thin shoulder straps that offered a peek at her toned arms.

Ireland teamed her skimpy bra with a matching red thong that was equally as risque. The panties boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky design that exposed the beauty’s toned thighs and curvy hips, as well as her gorgeous rose tattoo. The piece also had a thin satin waistband that was pulled high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist, flat tummy, and abs.

The blond bombshell posed in her kitchen in the sizzling new addition to her feed — a slightly odd place to show off her intimates, though her audience hardly seemed to mind. She stood directly in front of the camera in the first image of the set, cocking her head to the side as she closed her eyes in a blissful manner.

Ireland moved closer to the camera for the second photo, filling up the frame almost entirely with her upper body. The close-up snap made for yet another scandalous display of the model’s nearly-bare bosom, adding even more heat to her already scorching-hot feed.

Unsurprisingly, fans went wild for Ireland’s eye-popping social media upload. It has amassed nearly 24,000 likes after just six hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“Good Lord you’re beautiful,” one person wrote.

“You are pure perfection,” praised another fan.

“Love the red,” a third follower quipped.

“Why aren’t you a Victoria’s Secret model tho,” questioned a fourth admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Ireland has shown some skin on her Instagram page. The celeb shared a number of bikini-clad snaps over the summer, one of which saw her rocking a turquoise two-piece while enjoying a day on the beach with a friend.