Lindsey Pelas Celebrates Final Shots For Her 2021 Calendar With Sultry Instagram Share

Model, former Playboy Cyber Girl of the Month and podcaster Lindsey Pelas was active on Instagram late on Thursday, October 15 to update her 8.8 million followers on the photoshoot for her 2021 calendar. In the post, the 29-year-old revealed that shooting is now complete on the project, which will be the fifth calendar the social media star has produced.

To celebrate the achievement, the Eyes Up Here podcast host uploaded a short, but sexy looping clip featuring herself, as well as The Amazing Race’s Kayla Fitzgerald, TikTok star Lauren Compton and model Chy Fontenette, in sultry swim attire as they posed for the camera at the famous photo spot Orange County Mansion.

In the post’s caption, Pelas indicated that the project had been a significant undertaking and that she was now “exhausted,” further opining that she had outdone herself with the forthcoming calendar. She further pressed her fans to guess what the theme for 2021 will be, and while some of them did just that, many others were content to fill the comments section with virtual catcalls for Pelas and company.

“All I think of when I see this is WHITE HOT!” exclaimed one impassioned commenter. “Which it will be regardless of theme. Love you Lindsey!”

“Congratulations,” cheered a second fan. “I know it’s gonna be hot.”

“They cute, but only me and you are going to Applebee’s,” joked another admirer.

“DAMN!” raved a fourth fan of all of the women. “Hotties galore!”

With multiple booms and a large light visible in the background and a long camera lens appearing in the front, Pelas and her cohorts were in the middle as they waved and blew kisses toward the device that documented them.

Fitzgerald was on the far left, wearing a scanty blue bikini that managed to mask her NSFW areas, but little else. She was shown waving with both hands, bringing them to her lips to blow a kiss and then smiling from ear to ear.

To her right was Compton, who waved with her right hand while maintaining a toothy grin. She wore what looked to be a one-piece swimsuit, which had a sizable opening just below the bustline. As a result, she was showing a significant amount of underboob in the shot.

Next in line was Pelas, who wore a monokini similar to that of Compton. The blonde bombshell was seated in a director’s chair that was slightly in front of the other women. As a result, her considerable cleavage and alluring underboob were exhibited in even greater detail.

On the far right side, Fontenette was also wearing a one-piece in all-white. With one hand resting on the back of Pelas’ chair, she blew a quick kiss with the other before offering her own sweet smile for the camera.

Pelas’s post was effective in engaging her fans on Instagram, racking up almost 8,000 likes in only an hour after going live.

Earlier this week, Pelas was similar sexy in a share that found her cleavage getting squeezed by a strapless bikini in a stunning poolside video.