Sofia Vergara Strips Down In Steamy Behind-The-Scenes Throwback Snaps From A Steamy Photoshoot

Buxom actress Sofia Vergara tantalized her 20.3 million Instagram followers with one of her latest shares, a sizzling quartet of snaps that gave her fans a behind-the-scenes peek at a photoshoot. The shoot was for the magazine Vanity Fair, whose Instagram page Sofia made sure to tag in the caption. She also tagged some many the talented creatives making things happen behind-the-scenes, including photographer Annie Leibovitz, hairstylist Serge Normant, makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury and interior designer Michael S. Smith.

In the first steamy image, Sofia was immersed in a clawfoot bathtub filled with bubble water. She appeared to be wearing nothing at all, with the bubbles strategically arranged to cover any NSFW areas. She placed her hands on either side of the tub and had her legs bent, showing off her hourglass shape. The photographer was perched atop a ladder looking down at Sofia as she flashed a sultry look at the camera.

The second shot was a sweeter snap in which Sofia reclined on a lounge chair topped with a cushion, and a breathtaking natural landscape visible in the background. She wore what looked like a white miniskirt and sky-high white stilettos, and lay face down so her ample assets were hidden from view. She flashed a flirtatious grin and showed off her massive diamond ring as she posed for the snap.

In the third slide, Sofia was raised up in the air by a fit male on set, and she had one leg extended while the other was bent at slightly less than a 90 degree angle, creating an eye-catching angle in the air. She wore a cropped leopard-print bikini top and high-waisted swimsuit bottoms, and her brunette locks tumbled down through the air as she balanced atop the man’s arms.

For the fourth and final image in the series, she again rocked a leopard-print look, although in a one-piece instead. The neckline of her swimsuit top dipped low, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thin straps stretched over her shoulders. She accessorized with stiletto heels in a similar pattern, and was in the process of getting her hair fixed as she posed.

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 622,400 likes within seven hours of going live. It also received 2,628 comments from her audience.

“So hot,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“You are so gorgeous,” another added.

“How is she real!” a third fan exclaimed, captivated by Sofia’s bombshell beauty.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Sofia shared a duo of throwback snaps in which she wore nothing but a pair of printed green bikini bottoms and a bracelet wrapped around her upper arm. Her long locks were a much lighter hue, and she showed off her incredible hourglass shape in the smoking-hot photos.