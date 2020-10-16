‘Playboy’ Model Bryana Holly Shows Major Cleavage In A Tiny Bikini For Spicy Update

Model Bryana Holly flaunted her curvaceous figure in a spicy snap for her latest Instagram upload. In the post, she was photographed wearing a small bikini that accentuated her killer cleavage as she soaked up some sun.

The 27-year-old has been fairly active on the social media platform this week, and delighted fans with this sunny photo. Holly was shot on a lounge chair as the sun shone down. There was another lounger in the background along with carefully-trimmed bushes.

The California native – who is known for appearing in the pages of Playboy – sat with her legs crisscrossed as she faced the camera. Holly put both of her hands in front of her body to pull her feet close. This pressed her arms against her ample assets, which helped further embellish her curves. She had her long blond hair down and wavy, and it flowed over her left shoulder as she flashed a giant smile across her gorgeous face.

Holly rocked a white butterfly-print bikini from Solkissed. Her tiny top had a plunging neckline and thin shoulder straps, and she rocked matching v-cut bottoms that had ruffled trim. The Playmate also sported a baby blue-colored sunhat that had a floppy brim and frayed edges, which kept the sun out of her eyes. She accessorized with a gold necklace and matching hoop earrings, and wore a yellow scrunchy around her right wrist. Viewers were given an eyeful of her generous bust in the revealing suit along with a glimpse of her flat midsection and toned legs that glistened under the sunlight.

For the caption, Holly included two butterfly emoji and tagged the swimwear company. She also tagged them in the photo along with O’Neill’s women’s line and the brand Cloud Hunter before uploading the image on Thursday.

Many of the model’s 1.4 million Instagram followers flocked to the sunny snap, and more than 26,000 showed their approval by tapping the like button in just over five hours after it went live. Holly received over 170 comments in that time. Model Celeste Bright responded with heart and heart-eye emoji, and the replies were peppered with both. Fans commented on Holly’s stunning physique.

“How do you look so good after having a kid…I’m jealous!” one follower replied.

“My favorite butterfly. LOVE YOU!” an admirer wrote while adding a heart emoji.

“My beauty girl,” a fan commented.

“The queen of hats and scrunchies,” another added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the month Holly flaunted her assets in a provocative black ensemble that barely covered her assets.