Instagram Model Lexi Kai Sizzles In A Skintight Top & Skirt For Latest Steamy Update

Fitness model Lexi Kai put her hourglass figure on display in a four-photo set for her latest Instagram upload. In the pics, she was photographed sporting a skintight shirt and skirt combo that flaunted her jaw-dropping curves.

The 23-year-old sizzled as she struck various sultry poses in the revealing ensemble. Lexi was shot in the gaming room of a plush-looking home as she stood next to a pool table. The room had hardwood flooring that complemented the finish on the table, and a kitchen area was visible in another room in the background.

Lexi had her long blond hair tied up, and she let a loose strand hang in front of her gorgeous face. She rocked a leopard-print outfit from Fashion Nova that included a cropped long-sleeved shirt that clung to her chest. The social media influencer had on a matching formfitting skirt that came up to just below her navel. Lexi also sported a pair of black knee-high boots, and she accessorized with a necklace.

The Colorado native was captured from the ankles up as she looked down into the lens for the first slide. She placed her hands on her waist and jutted out her hip while flashing a come-hither glance at the camera. Lexi was shot straight-on in the second pic. The model placed her right hand on the pool table, and viewers were given a glimpse of her flat stomach.

In the third slide, Lexi stood in the same spot but changed her pose. This time she placed a hand on her thigh while bending her right knee to further embellish her curvy figure. Lexi raised her hand and placed it on her head for the last photo. She looked off-camera while showcasing her toned midsection and fit legs.

For the caption, the influencer encouraged her followers to keep high standards. She added a high heel emoji, and tagged the ubiquitous online retailer before uploading the images on Thursday. Many of her 761,000 Instagram followers took notice of the set, and more than 4,500 made their way to the like button in just over four hours. Model Pandora Blue responded with a heart-eye emoji, and the replies were flooded with those as fans left praise for Lexi’s stunning physique.

“Darling, it seems you get hotter and hotter with every passing day,” one admirer wrote.

“Empowering quote. Great shots,” another added.

“Sooo sexy,” a follower replied.

“Looking so pretty,” one fan commented.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Lexi flaunted her assets in a tiny black bikini as she posed next to a car.