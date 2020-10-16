Cardi B Admits She’s Back With Offset Because She Wanted ‘D*ck’

Cardi B admitted that she’s back with Offset because she’s a “crazy b*tch” and “it’s really hard to have no d*ck.”

The rapper superstar spoke with fans during an Instagram Live, as Page Six reported, where she confirmed rumors that she and her estranged husband were back on.

“Listen y’all, I’m just a crazy bitch,” the candid singer said. “You know how I be arguing with y’all on social media? That’s exactly how we are, between me and my man. So when people be saying I be doing sh*t for attention, with this and that, no, I’m just a crazy b*tch.”

Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, and Offset got married in 2017 and they later had a daughter named Kulture, who is now two years old. But in mid-September, she filed for divorce from her husband in the state of Georgia, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

While she didn’t state a specific reason for the no-contest divorce, there were rumors that Offset was cheating on her.

But in recent days, the two have been seen hanging out again. Most notably, the two appeared in bed together after Cardi posted a not-safe-for-working image showing her bare chest while celebrating her birthday during several days in Las Vegas.

As The Inquisitr previously wrote, she addressed the photo, which was accidentally posted, saying that she wasn’t going to worry about it and that it wasn’t the first time that she had made such an error. But she admitted that she had snapped it while sitting in bed with her hubby.

In addition, Offset was seen in other pictures of the birthday party celebration, prompting many fans to speculate that the two were spending time together and might not be splitting after all. One photo even showed the pair sharing a kiss.

Cardi addressed this speculation in her recent video.

“One day I’m happy, the next day I wanna beat a n*gga up,” she said. “I just be starting to miss [him]… It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d*ck.”

She also pushed back on the idea that she had gotten back with him for the money or media attention, but she said that after he had given her a Rolls Royce and a custom car seat for Kulture, she couldn’t just ignore him.

She added that the pair were no different from anyone else in a dysfunctional relationship, they were just more on the public eye.