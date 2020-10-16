Amanda Elise Lee Flaunts Killer Curves, Baby Bump In New Workout Video

Influencer, model and noted fitness fanatic Amanda Elise Lee once again brought the heat for her fans on social media with a sexy, new video share on Thursday, October 15. Just one day after announcing her pregnancy via Instagram, the 33-year-old thrilled her 11.9 million followers on the platform with a provocative clip that documented her performing various exercises while sporting skintight workout duds.

Although the uploaded reel was similar in tone to previous updates, with her curvy attributes being on full display as she engaged in a rigorous workout, it also offered a clear look at her baby bump.

At the beginning of the video, Lee revealed that she was actually 26 weeks pregnant. In the captioned that accompanied the new footage, the Poosh columnist also stated that it was her desire to remain active until the day her baby comes. Her fans were clearly in support of those efforts, as a number of them took to the post’s comments section to praise her physique and her commitment to keeping in tip-top shape. Others, meanwhile, offered words of congratulation for Lee’s pregnancy.

“You are so damn cute as a mommy to be!” gushed one smitten devotee.

“Easy,” joked a second fan. “Don’t pop that baby out.”

“You look great mama!” exclaimed another admirer. “Congrats!”

“Oh man. You look even more beautiful now,” added a fourth commenter.”Every pregnant woman glows.”

With Ciara’s “Level Up” acting as the backing track, Lee’s video began with her posing suggestively while she filmed herself in a mirror using her smartphone. In the reflected image, a number of exercise machines and other gym patrons were also visible in the background.

The Canadian social media star was wearing gray, skintight leggings as she worked out, as well as a matching sports bra that struggled to contain her sizable assets. Lee tagged Bo and Tee as the maker of her workout ensemble. She completed the look with a black baseball cap and black Nike gym shoes.

The opening shot was followed by several quick cuts showing Lee as she worked through her routine. First she was shown executing a series of side lunges as she clasped her hands together before her chest. That was followed by a shot of the certified personal trainer doing split squats. Finally, Lee wrapped up the clip by clasping her hands once again as she hunched down to perform plie squat pulses.

Lee’s latest post proved to be a quick hit with her fans, racking up more than 7,500 likes in just 45 minutes after having appeared on her feed.

As shared by The Inquisitr last month, Lee flaunted her curves and cleavage before she was showing signs of pregnancy in a pleated miniskirt and a tiny top.