Eva LaRue, 53, Sizzles In Alabaster Bikini Top & Skirt For Croatia Photoshoot: ‘My Orange Hair?’

Eva LaRue treated her Instagram followers to a sneak peek of her photoshoot in Dubrovnik during her recent vacation to Croatia, and her fans responded to the sexy bikini shot.

Eva wore a small alabaster bikini top for the photo. The swimwear consisted of two triangles of fabric connected in the center by a ring and small strings tied around her ribcage and neck. The suit highlighted the 53-year-old mother of one’s generous cleavage, which pushed out of the material in rounded mounds.

She paired the tiny top with a high-waisted white skirt that featured a lace hemline and pleats. She pulled up the garment, revealing a generous glimpse of her incredibly toned legs. The outfit showcased Eva’s fit physique.

Eva’s highlighted brunette locks fell in layered waves that framed her face and cascaded over her rounded shoulders and down her back from a slightly off-center part. She looked straight into the camera with a small, somewhat open smile on her full lips. Her fingernails sported a light-colored manicure.

For accessories, Eva had on an intricate, layered choker style necklace and a thick bracelet around one wrist.

Eva splashed through the surf as it gently rolled into the beach. In the background stood a rustic gray castle on the water’s edge, and several different people explored the area.

In the caption, the soap star tagged Tom Dubravec with the photo credit for Gloria magazine. Her followers responded enthusiastically to the sexy Throwback Thursday post with nearly 6,000 Instagram users hitting the “like” button, and more than 220 took the time to leave an uplifting comment.

“Now that’s ridiculous. GET OFF MY TIMELINE,” demanded one fan teasingly.

“The Goddess emerges. You are beautiful, Eva. The gorgeous Lady Larue!!!” a second follower enthused, adding flames and hearts to complete the comment.

“Stunning and enticing barely describe you, Eva. You are a sexy goddess of water. This whole scene is fire,” declared a third Instagram user who used red roses and hearts along with a crown and a diamond to make the point.

“Wow. Absolutely stunning and beautifully taken picture. It doesn’t get any more beautiful than that!” a fourth devotee replied along with flames, clapping hands, and pink and red hearts.

Eva shared many candid photos and videos from her incredible trip over the past few weeks. The Inquisitr previously reported that she delighted fans with a post of herself wearing a crimson bikini while she lived out her childhood dreams of being a pirate.