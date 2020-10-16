Mario Lopez Frolics On Mexico Beach With Bikini-Clad Wife Courtney: ‘Working On #4’

Mario Lopez appears to be a happy family man.

It’s a birthday celebration for Mario Lopez and his gorgeous wife Courtney. They both have October birthdays just three days apart and it looks like they decided to have a little fun time by heading to Mexico for a few days. On Thursday, the Saved By The Bell star shared a series of photos as they frolicking on a beach just the two of them. His geotag revealed that they were in Punta De Mita, Nayarit, Mexico.

The pictures were taken as the famous couple was standing ankle-deep in the crystal blue water. The backdrop was gorgeous with the waves rolling gently around them and a few rock formations seen in the distance. Courtney looked amazing in a leopard-print bikini that showcased her well-toned physique. She appeared to be in tip-top shape after having three kids. The top portion of the swimwear was a basic bralette-style with straps that wrapped over her slender shoulders. The bikini highlighted her trim midsection as well. The high-waisted bottoms featured leg openings that flaunted her slim thighs. The backside of the two-piece bathing suit exposed just a hint of her derrière as well.

The brunette beauty left her short hair blowing freely in the ocean breeze. She also had on a pair of large round sunglasses as she enjoyed the bountiful sunshine. Mario sported a pair of of blue and white swim trunks as he playfully carried his wife in his arms and displayed a little bit of PDA. His ripped body was front and center in the snapshots, along with his bikini-clad wife.

The entertainer suggested in his Instagram post that they may be working on having another baby during their getaway. They already have three children together, Gia, 10, Dominic, 7, and Santino, 1, but it looks like there may be another little Lopez coming soon. Courtney also gave a huge hint on her Instagram post as well. She shared the same pics as her husband, but then added a hashtag to her caption saying “#BabyMakingTime.”

Mario’s 1.7 million followers thought that the photos were couple goals, while some wondered if she was already pregnant. There were plenty of heart and fire emojis as well.

“Beautiful sexy couple,” remarked an admirer.

“You guys are so cute together. Made me smile,” expressed a second fan.

“You’re a very lucky man happy family,” a third follower replied.

The reboot of the 90’s sitcom Saved By The Bell has fans excited about the return of the Bayside High crew. Mario, along with co-star Elizabeth Berkley, will reprise their famous roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano. It will eventually be streaming on NBC Universal’s Peacock.