Tucker Carlson Says He Has Obtained ‘New Hunter Biden Emails That Expose Corruption’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson took to Twitter on Thursday evening and claimed to have obtained “new” emails involving Hunter Biden that “expose corruption.”

“The show has obtained new Hunter Biden emails that expose corruption,” Carlson tweeted. “You will not want to miss tonight’s report. Tune in at 8pm EST on #FoxNews.”

The comment comes just one day after The New York Post published an article including emails and data allegedly taken from a laptop that belonged to Hunter Biden, the son of the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate who for months has been leading Donald Trump in the majority of national polls.

The news has been the center of controversy for its contentious claims and the subsequent restrictions it faced on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. As reported by RealClearPolitics, Carlson addressed the censoring on Wednesday’s night of his show.

Carlson called the piece “entirely accurate” and accused Big Tech companies of shutting down the report out of fear that it would hurt their preferred presidential candidate.

“They prevented the public from reading legitimate news. They didn’t apologize for doing this.”

The Fox News host compared drew a parallel between the censorship of the Biden piece and the Chinese government’s censorship of media in the communist country.

DNCC / Getty Images

As reported by Business Insider, the Biden story has received a high degree of scrutiny since it was released.

“The story’s sourcing has raised questions about its authenticity. The files were provided to the Post through Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer. The Post said Giuliani obtained the files from an anonymous repair-shop owner, who said the laptop’s owner left it for repairs and never returned.”

Business Insider also noted that The New York Post learned of the existence of the files from Trump’s former campaign manager, Steve Bannon, who is facing fraud charges for allegedly swindling money from donators to the We Build the Wall Campaign.

The publication defended Facebook’s approach to the story by pointing to a late-2019 policy that proposed a means of temporarily reducing the distribution of content that generating “signals” that it might not be accurate.

On Wednesday, Facebook claimed that the piece was shared over 300,000 times since it restricted its reach. Since the report was published, posts linking to it allegedly generated almost 1.5 million interactions on the social media platform.

As The Inquisitr reported, Twitter blocked the sharing of the article, which triggered a wave of outrage from individuals on the right of the political spectrum, as well as some on the left who believe it sets a concerning precedent.