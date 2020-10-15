Brit Manuela Flaunts Toned Figure In Scanty Workout Top And Skintight Leggings

American beauty Brit Manuela likely motivated thousands of Instagram users to work out on Thursday, October 15, when she uploaded some new photos of her fit figure in a scanty ensemble.

The three-slide series displayed the 26-year-old influencer from a number of angles as she struck three different poses.

In the first image, Brit posed on one knee with her body facing the camera. Her right hand was on her right thigh, while her left arm rested on her left knee. She smiled slightly as she looked directly into the camera’s lens. She exuded more of a sultry vibe in the second photo as she posed from her left side, showcasing her bodacious booty. She also pouted and rotated her head over her shoulder as she stared into the distance. The third photo displayed the model from her front as she stood up straight and popped one hip out. She also grabbed on her bottoms while she smiled widely.

Her long brunette hair was styled pin-straight as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Brit’s fit figure was on show as she wore a sporty red top that featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment featured a plunging neckline that displayed some of her cleavage and just a hint of sideboob. Further on view was her chiseled core as the number reached just below her chest.

She teamed the top with matching bottoms that tightly hugged her figure, showcasing her pert derriere and curvaceous hips. She completed the look with red and white converse sneakers.

In the post’s caption, Brit promoted Myprotein, a fitness supplement, health, and clothing company. She also provided Instagram users with a discount code for the company’s products.

More than 26,000 social media users have liked the eye-catching content since it went live just a few hours ago. Hundreds of fans also quickly headed to the comments section to to express their admiration for the beauty’s form, good looks and outfit.

“Can I just have your body and mind set,” one individual wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji at the end of the sentence.

“Wow you are so beautiful and pretty,” chimed in another admirer, filling the comment with a red-heart and kiss-face emoji.

“Beautiful outfit,” a third fan asserted.

“Love this set, you look gorgeous,” a fourth user proclaimed.

