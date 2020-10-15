Friday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jack Gives Dina Peace

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, October 16 tease that Jack, Ashley, and Traci prepare for their mother’s last moments. Jack manages to secure the jewelry his mom wanted in one of her last clear communications with her children. Meanwhile, Ashley finds herself leaning on her ex-husband Victor during the trying circumstances.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) leans on Victor (Eric Braeden) as her mother dies, according to SheKnows Soaps. She takes a few moments in the park, and Victor finds her there. Ashley relays that Dina will pass away any moment, and Victor goes back to the Abbott mansion with her to tell Dina goodbye.

While they’re together, Ashley also has some questions for her ex-husband about Adam (Mark Grossman). Ashley thinks it’s high time that Victor cut ties with him. After all, Adam gaslighted her while she was with Victor to make her think she was pregnant. He even went so far as to steal Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) from Sharon (Sharon Case) to make Ashley think the little girl was hers. Now with all the gory details spread across the press, Ashley wants Victor to ensure Adam is out of everyone’s life for good. Victor thinks it might not be the best time to discuss things, but Ashley is adamant about it.

Monty Brinton / CBS

Lauren (Tracey Bregman) rides to Jack’s (Peter Bergman) rescue. She lets Jack know that she and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) have The Teardrop of Love necklace, so Jack picks it up from them. He hopes that the gorgeous emerald jewel will make Dina happy in her final moments on earth. Lauren pulls through for her old friend in his time of need, and it’s something he likely won’t forget anytime soon.

Jack returns home with Kyle (Michael Mealor) by his side, and they are there for Dina’s (Marla Adams) final goodbye. Jack presents his ailing mother with the necklace she wanted to see so badly. He’d hoped that it would allow Dina at least a bit more lucid interval before Alzheimer’s disease led to her death.

Jack’s hopes come true, and Dina is able to have some lucid minutes with her family nearby. She says goodbye to Jack, Ashley, and Traci (Beth Maitland) before leaving the world. They are blessed to have this memorable period with their mom, especially after so many months of heartache after she forgot who they were.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Kyle are there too. Notably, Theo (Tyler Johnson) is absent even though he’d visited his grandmother several times over the last year.