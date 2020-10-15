Australian Model Madi Edwards Heats Up Instagram In A Cobalt Blue Swimsuit

Madi Edwards wowed fans with a double photo update that saw her in a skimpy swimsuit. The upload was added to her Instagram feed on October 15, and it’s causing quite a with her massive fan base.

The first image in the set captured the Australian bombshell posed in the center of the frame. A geotag in the post indicated that she was in Palm Springs, California where she posed in front of a row of palm trees and a bright blue sky. She leaned her arm against a white balcony and ran the other through her tresses. Madi popped her hip to the side, further accentuating her hourglass curves as she gazed into the camera with an alluring stare. In the second image in the set, Madi stood straight up, placing her hands on the sides of her head.

The model opted for a cobalt blue swimsuit that enhanced her allover glow. A tag in the post indicated that the suit was from PrettyLittleThing. It had a straight neckline that teased a peek of cleavage, and her toned arms were on display for her audience to admire. The garment fit tight on her midsection, highlighting her taut tummy. It had high legholes that drew attention to her trim waist, and its sexy cut allowed her to show off her sculpted thighs in their entirety.

She styled her long, blond locks with a middle part, and they fell over her shoulders and chest. Madi also added several accessories to the skin-baring ensemble, including a silver watch and a few rings to match. Madi rocked a gold necklace around her collar, which provided just the right amount of bling. She posed next to a royal blue purse with a trendy set of chain straps.

In the caption of the photo, she told her fans that she was on a getaway and it has not taken long for her audience to take notice. Within a few hours, the post has amassed 8,000 likes and 80 comments from fans. Most Instagrammers were quick to applaud Madi’s fit figure while a few more commented on her vibrant swimwear.

“That suit looks great on you..” one follower gushed, adding a single red heart emoji.

“Looking good as always babe,” a second social media user raved.

“Looking gorgeous. Have fun,” a third complimented with a few smiley face emoji.

“You look amazing,” a fourth wrote.

Madi has not been shy about showing off her body in a variety of sexy outfits. Earlier this week, it was reported by The Inquisitr that Madi smoldered in a pair of biker shorts and a crop top.