Joe Biden Plans To Fill White House With Former Obama Officials Under ‘Diversity’ Initiative, Report Says

A Thursday report form Axios outlined Joe Biden’s alleged plan to hire former Barack Obama administration officials into his White House as part of a push for “diversity.”

“Though Biden’s team is talking about infusing the Democratic Party with fresh faces, many of these potential picks also served under Barack Obama or are well known figures in the party,” the report read.

Some potential candidates including Michele Flournoy, who was an under secretary in Obama’s Defense Department; Jeh Johnson, who was Obama’s second Department of Homeland Security defense secretary; former acting Attorney General Sally Yates; and former national security adviser Susan Rice.

Andrew Bates, a Biden campaign spokesman, claimed that the Democrat is running his election effort in a way that “mirrors our diversity as a nation.”

Elsewhere, Breitbart implied that the push is part of a broader strategy to move Obama administration officials into a possible Biden administration under a “diversity mantle.”

The publication also noted that Rice falsely blamed the terrorist attack on the American embassy in Benghazi, Libya, on an anti-Islamic internet video. The attack led to the death of U.S. Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens, as well as diplomat Sean Smith and CIA contractors Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty.

“Rumors of former Obama officials being considered for jobs in a Biden White House come as the former vice president is reportedly calling up President Obama, himself, to ask for his help on the campaign trail with less than three weeks to go before the election,” Breitbart noted.

According to Axios, Biden’s campaign made a push over the summer to get more people of color working for his play for the Oval Office. Notably, there was an eleven percent increase in people of color on his staff from early June to mid-September. According to the publication, Biden is facing pressure to recruit both a younger and more diverse staff amid focus on his group of mostly male and Caucasian aides who are expected to continue working with him in the White House should he win in November.

Olivier Douliery / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr reported, Obama recently spoke out against Biden’s opponent, Donald Trump, and accused the head of state of attempting to destroy America’s foreign policy infrastructure. The former president also bolstered Biden’s purported ability to lead and claimed that he would offer a better approach to diplomacy that would be guided by experts. Nevertheless, the former U.S. leader also acknowledged Biden’s mistakes, including his support of George W. Bush’s war on Iraq in 2002.