Yovanna Ventura Rocks A String Bikini And Works Up A Sweat For Sizzling-Hot Exercise Demonstration

Yovanna showed her fans how to do a workout with a resistance band.

Yovanna Ventura thrilled her Instagram followers on Thursday by demonstrating a bikini-friendly workout routine. The model worked up a sweat as she showed her appreciative fans how to perform a few different moves that required nothing but a resistance band.

The soundtrack Yovanna chose for her fitness video was a snippet of the song “My Heart Went Oops” by Tiagz. Her workout wear consisted of a revealing string bikini that featured a leopard-print pattern. Her sliding triangle top snugly fit her perky chest, and her bottoms had a thong back that left little of her pert derriere to the imagination. She kept her shiny dark hair out of her way by wearing it in a ponytail.

The lingerie model likely got pulses racing as she moved her beautiful body in a manner that placed a lot of emphasis on her pert derriere. The sun was bright where she filmed, and she had a breathtaking view of the seashore. Her sun-kissed skin glistened as she kicked off her workout by getting loosened up. She sat the marbled tiles of a patio. She leaned back on her hands, bent her knees, and swayed her lissome body back and forth.

Yovanna performed each exercise with an orange resistance band stretched around her toned thighs right above her knees. She began with a set of mountain climbers. She placed her hands on the ground and got in a plank position. She then brought one knee up to her chest. After returning to the starting position, she did the same with the other knee. She continued rapidly alternating sides.

Up next was a set of basic squats, followed by single-leg hip thrusts. For the latter move, Yovanna laid on her back and placed her left foot flat on the ground with her knee bent. She kept her right leg straight and placed the palms of her hands face down at her sides. She thrust her hips upward, then lowered her round booty down so that it almost touched the patio. She then repeated the movement. Her final exercise was the basic hip thrust, which was the same move with both feet flat on the ground.

Yovanna advised her viewers to do 20 reps of each exercise, but many of her followers seemed content to watch her perform them.

“That looks like a lot of work! But, you do you. You look amazing by the way!” read one message in the comments section.

“Keep killing it girl you look great!” another wrote.

“Could use longer look at those hip thrusts… for instructional purpose,” a third admirer said.

The video also fared well as far as likes were concerned, with Yovanna’s followers double-tapping it over 33,000 times during the first two hours it was live on her account.