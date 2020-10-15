Devin Brugman Flaunts Curvy Figure In Scanty Powder Blue Bikini

American internet sensation Devin Brugman captured the attention of plenty of her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Thursday, October 15, when she uploaded a stunning new photo of her bikini-clad self.

The 29-year-old swimsuit model was photographed in a lush setting at Parker Palm Springs, a resort in Palm Springs, California. The sun shined down on Devin as she sat down on a large white bistro chair with neon-green cushions. She posed from her right side as she slightly leaned back into her right arm. Her left leg was extended straight, while her right leg was bended at the knee, showcasing her curvy form. She exuded an air of mystery as her head was rotated away from the camera’s lens.

Her long, brunette hair was pulled back and styled into a low bun — a hairstyle that added some sophistication to her overall appearance. Devin showed off her enviable physique in a minuscule powder blue bikini. The top, which featured a bandeau-style body with a round cut-out in the front, tightly wrapped around her bosomy chest and revealed an eyeful of cleavage. The suit’s bottoms featured a scanty, high-rise, ’90s style cut that highlighted her curvy hips, pert backside, and slim waist.

She completed the poolside ensemble with a pair of backless, transparent sandals, and accessorized with a pair of brown sunglasses.

Devin revealed in the post that her bikini was designed by Monday Swimwear, a swimsuit company she co-founded. In the caption, she tagged Parker Palm Springs’ Instagram handle and expressed admiration for the resort, before sharing a butterfly emoji.

The image received a great deal of attention from social media users, garnering more than 8,000 likes since going live just two hours ago. Additionally, dozens of followers headed to the comments section to articulate their praise about the model’s physique, stunning looks, and choice of swimsuit.

“You are just so stunningly gorgeous doll,” one individual wrote.

“A very beautiful woman,” chimed in another admirer, inundating their compliment with a string of pink heart emoji.

“But damn this blue bikini,” a third fan asserted, tagging another user, and adding a heart-eyed emoji at the end of their comment.

“Oh my god a queen,” a fourth person added, following their sentence with a single star-eyed emoji.

Devin has shared many eye-catching posts of herself to social media lately. Just earlier today, she shared a video in which she rocked a burnt orange shirt dress that accentuated her figure. That footage received more than 18,000 likes, so far.