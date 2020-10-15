Naomi Osaka Flaunts Her Incredible Figure In A White Bikini: ‘Chill’

Tennis champion Naomi Osaka shared a trio of stunning photos on her Instagram page on Thursday. The exotic beachy location where she was looked phenomenal on its own, but the athlete’s presence took it all to an entirely new level.

Naomi wore a white bikini and sheer white coverup as she posed on the beach. A beautiful blue sky dotted with fluffy clouds was seen overhead and a gorgeous body of water was just a few feet away.

The US Open champion had her hair styled in long braided extensions that went down to her waist. In the first snapshot, she kneeled down on the smooth sand and braced herself with one arm behind her. Naomi had one leg folded underneath her and the other bent at the knee with her foot flat against the sand.

The 22-year-old tennis star tilted her head and looked fiercely toward the camera. She added several accessories to enhance her ensemble, elevating the set of white garments into a bold statement look. Naomi incorporated bold sunglasses, dangling earrings, a couple of necklaces, and an ankle bracelet to accentuate her confident vibe.

The first photo showed off Naomi’s athletic legs and provided a glimpse of her cleavage and chiseled abs. In the second photo, she stood and gave her fans a better look at her fit physique.

Naomi’s third photo showed her standing ankle-deep in the water while she kicked one leg behind her. She had her arms outstretched and raised her face to take in the sun’s bright rays. Her flowy coverup was spread to the side so that the tennis champion’s incredible figure was showcased in full.

“You are a freakin QUEEN,” one of her fans praised.

“Looking absolutely GORGEOUS Naomi!!” another raved.

The stunning snap came just a day before the athlete’s 23rd birthday. A few fans gave her some early birthday greetings and it looked as if she was in a heavenly vacation spot as she prepared to celebrate.

“Absolutely, positively, stunningly, beautiful… be safe,” a follower praised while adding a long string of fire emoji to the end of the comment.

“A great player and a gorgeous woman,” someone else said.

This isn’t the first time that Naomi has shared a snapshot on Instagram where she flaunted her curves in a bikini. Last month, she went with a pale yellow two-piece ensemble as she sat poolside to take in the sunshine.

Naomi’s Thursday trio of pictures received a lot of love from her 1.8 million followers. Over the course of the day, more than 156,000 likes and almost 1,200 comments piled up on the post. Everybody fawned over how stunning the US Open champ appeared and the consensus was that Naomi was jaw-droppingly exquisite in this setting.