‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Thursday, October 15: Liam Accuses Finn Of Putting Steffy’s Life In Danger

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, October 15 features Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) who was offended by Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) accusations, per SheKnows Soaps. The physician pointed out Liam that he needed to accept that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wanted to be with him. He told him that he previously spoke to Steffy and gave her the option to change her doctor after revealing that he had fallen for her. Not only did she choose to keep him in her life on a personal level, but she also asked that he continue being her doctor.

Steffy entered the room and sensed the tension between the two men. She was grateful to Liam and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) for looking after Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) while she was in rehab. She was also thankful to Finn for asking Amelia (Nicola Posener) to bring Kelly back home. She needed to be with her daughter. Liam demanded to speak to Steffy alone, so Finn left.

Liam told his ex-wife that he sensed trouble where Finn was concerned. He blamed him for not seeing the signs that Steffy was addicted. He was convinced that Finn couldn’t be objective when it came to her and had crossed an ethical line. Steffy informed him that she had hidden the pills and her addiction from Finn. Liam felt that Steffy could have any man that she wanted and didn’t want her with the one who had put her life in danger.

What do you think Zoe will do? ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/qLlO5jP4Tk — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 15, 2020

At Carter Walton’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) new place, he asked Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) to move in with him, as seen in the above image. He didn’t want to put things off and would like her to live with him. She pointed out that they had not even spent the night together. He said that he would be ready when she was. Carter had waited for the right person and knew that she was the one for him. He wanted them to be exclusive and sensed she felt the same way. She said that he was making it hard for her to say no.

In the meantime, Hope opened up to Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). She told him that she believed that Finn was a good choice for Steffy and wished that her husband could see that too. She believed that everyone was looking for love. She felt that Liam should let Steffy move on with her life.

Zende Forrester Dominguez entered the office and presented Hope with some preliminary designs for her line. She loved them and asked Thomas what he thought about them. He silently seethed and begrudgingly said that they looked good. Hope ordered Zende to set up a meeting with Zoe and the designer left.