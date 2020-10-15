Former Kansas City Chiefs Running Back Auctions Off Super Bowl Ring Only A Month After Getting It

Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Mike Weber has already put his Super Bowl LIV ring up for auction. This comes just a month and a half after the players received their rings on September 1, as recently reported by TMZ.

The Chiefs had a ceremony at Arrowhead Stadium to present the players with the accolade in September. Each piece features 10 karat gold, over 100 individual diamonds, two diamond cutouts of Lombardi Trophies, and 16 rubies that represent the organization’s 10 AFC West division titles, plus its six playoff appearances under head coach Andy Reid.

According to a report from Arrowhead Addict, Weber joined Kansas City just in time to win a championship, as he signed with the club on January 8 and the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers only a few weeks later in the Super Bowl. In fact, Weber never appeared in a single one of the team’s games and was never even on the active roster. He was only on the practice squad during the 2019 season, yet was still recognized for his contributions.

The 23-year-old’s ring, which has his number and signature etched on the inside of the band, was given to a company called Goldin Auctions, which started the bidding at an astonishing $35,000. With less than 20 days left in the auction, the current bid is already up to $55,000 and it is expected to reach six figures easily due to the amount of attention it is getting. Weber also provided the company with the original box it came in, as well as a letter of authenticity.

After Weber re-signed with Kansas City, the club released him shortly following the NFL Draft, where they were able to acquire Clyde Edwards-Helaire at running back. He is currently still a free agent and looking to play in the league again sometime soon. Weber has not released a public statement to explain why he put the one-of-a-kind piece up for sale so shortly after receiving it.

Weber is not the only NFL player to put a piece of championship memorabilia up for sale after receiving it. Former New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon sold his Super Bowl LIII ring for over $100,000 at an auction. Similar to Weber, he did not participate in the final game. According to a report from ESPN, the reason Gordon missed the playoffs was due to the fact that he was serving a suspension after testing positive for performance-enhancing substances.