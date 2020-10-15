Tia Mowry Twins With Her 2-Year-Old Daughter Cairo In Glittery Swan Sweatshirts And Pink Tutus

Tia Mowry shared a couple of fun fall photos with her daughter.

Tia Mowry and her 2-year-old daughter Cairo were twinning as they got all dressed up for a photo shoot just in time for the fall season. The Sister, Sister star took to Instagram to share two photos that seemed to melt the hearts of her 8.1 million followers.

The mother and daughter stood in front of what looks like Tia’s home that she shares with husband Cory Hardrict and their two kids. In front of the window in the first picture was a fun display of various sizes of pumpkins that sat on top of bales of hay. Both Tia and Cairo matched in pink sweatshirts with a big white swan imprinted on the front. The swan’s beak stood out as it was full of glitter. There was a glittery crown on its head as well. The two girls also wore matching pink tutu skirts that were full of delicate layers of tulle netting. Both featured a dark waistband.

The 42-year-old mom sported a pair of gold high-heeled sandals that she amped up with sparkling ankle socks. She had her hair done up in tiny braids throughout and then added a knotted headband that went perfectly with her wardrobe. Tia accessorized with stud earrings and thick gold bracelets adorning her left wrist.

Cairo’s ensemble was completed with a pair of glittery gold shoes. She had her hair done up in braided pig tails with pink barrettes attached on the ends. She held onto her mom’s hand as they both smiled for the camera. Tia had hold of a small pumpkin in her other hand.

They were in the same outfits in the second fall snapshot. However, that one was taken out in their yard next a small building. A similar autumn display was set up there as well. Tia and Cairo were admiring the pumpkins with their hands touching one of them.

Tia’s Instagram followers were wowed by the cute photos. They especially loved how sweet Cairo was in her little swan attire.

“Omg you two are adorable,” one fan said, along with a few heart emojis.

“Officially the CUTEST pic EVER!” another follower remarked.

“Love the matching outfits,” replied a third admirer.

This past summer, Tia shared on Instagram that she had lost a total of 68 pounds since she gave birth to her daughter two years ago. She said how proud she was of herself with the time that she took to do it. She showed off her hard work by wearing a pair of short shorts while taking a selfie. She looked amazing and her fans were impressed.