Keilah Kang Rocks A Cleavage-Baring Top And Distressed Daisy Dukes On Instagram

American model Keilah Kang took to her Instagram account on Thursday, October 15, and treated her 2.2. million followers to a set of hot snapshots.

In the pics, Keilah rocked a nude-colored crop top which boasted long sleeves, a low-cut neckline, and ruched detailing on the cups. The tiny garment showed off cleavage and also drew attention to her bare midriff.

Keilah teamed the top with a pair of distressed Daisy Dukes to pull off a very chic look. She wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks fall over her back, shoulders, and bosom. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a dainty gold pendant which had her name carved into it. She also wore her wedding band.

The picture was captured outdoors, during the day. She stood on a bridge, next to some railings. The breathtaking view of the lake and the clear blue sky could be seen in the background.

Keilah shared three snaps from the photoshoot. In the first pic, she stood straight and placed a hand on the railings. Tilting her head, she gazed straight at the camera and flashed her charming smile. She also tugged at her shorts.

In the second image, she struck a side pose, lifted her chin, and looked at the lens. In the third and last photo, she struck a side pose again and stuck her booty out.

In the caption, Keilah wrote that she likes to have her favorite food at a good location to make her evenings pleasant. She also informed users through a tag that her outfit was from the online clothing retailer, Verge Girl.

Within five hours of posting, the picture racked up more than 66,000 likes. In addition, several of Keilah’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared 700-plus comments in which they praised her amazing figure and pretty facial features.

“Oh wow, you are the most beautiful woman in the world! I like you so much, babe,” one of her fans commented.

“Always so stylish, whether it’s a bikini, a dress, or shorts, you look like a style queen,” chimed in another user.

“Your husband is the luckiest man on Earth to have such a pretty wife. Btw, you look amazing and so does the view in your background,” a third admirer remarked.

“The hottest model on Instagram. I am surprised how come you are not a mainstream model yet,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “too sexy,” “queen,” and “wife material,” to express their adoration.

A day ago, Keilah shared another hot snapshot in which she rocked a black swimsuit. To date, the pic has garnered more than 97,000 likes.