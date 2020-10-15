Sara Underwood Sizzles In A Flirty Blue Ruffled Mini Dress

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood tantalized her 9 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling double update in which she took a unique selfie outdoors. Sara had propped a full-body mirror with what looked like a thin wooden frame against the side of one of her cabins out in the woods. The mirror was surrounded by greenery, with a few plants reaching over the frame and into the mirrored portion, and there were even more sky-high trees towering in the reflection. A sliver of the sky was visible through the leaves and tall tree trunks, and the sunshine shone down on Sara’s curves.

She wore an ensemble she had been gifted by the brand Revolve, as she mentioned in the caption, and she made sure to tag the label’s Instagram page in the picture. The dress was a pale blue shade that looked stunning with Sara’s sun-kissed skin and blond locks, and featured row upon row of horizontal ruffles stretching across her body. The strapless style left her shoulders and arms exposed, and the garment hugged her curves, although the ruffles kept the outfit from becoming too bodycon.

The hem came just an inch or two down her thighs, leaving plenty of her toned legs on display. She paired the mini with some knee-high boots from the online retailer Fashion Nova, whose page she also tagged in the picture. The footwear added some drama to the ensemble, and Sara finished off the look with a green quilted bag complete with a chain strap that she held up above her. Sara had her cell phone in one hand, blocking her flawless features as she captured the photo, and her other arm was raised high above her head.

The second image was taken from a further away perspective, and showed that the boots Sara wore had chunky heels which added a few inches to her height. She lowered her arm, showing off more of the bag, as she posed for the shot.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 8,600 likes within 56 minutes. It also racked up 71 comments from her audience in less than an hour.

“A beautiful outfit, goes really well with the boots!” one fan wrote.

“This is, and forever will be my very favorite outfit you have posted,” another chimed in, followed by a praise hands emoji.

“Don’t you look cute and ready to go out and have a good time,” another fan remarked.

“What a great picture!” a fourth follower added.

