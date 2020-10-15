Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Flaunts Her Fit Booty In Skintight Gym Gear During Upper Body Workout

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony flaunted her athletic figure in a formfitting outfit for her latest Instagram video upload. In the clips, she rocked a sports bra and skintight leggings that accentuated her curvy booty while performing exercises.

The Irish stunner has gained a large online following thanks to her workout tips, and in this upload she was shot working on her upper-body. She added two videos that showed her using free weights first, and then a machine. O’Mahony had her dark hair in a long French braid ponytail that she put over her shoulder to give an unobstructed view of her toned physique.

The popular YouTuber sported a jade-green ensemble from Alphalete. She had on a sports bra that had three thin straps up the back, and matching high-waist leggings that outlined her legs. O’Mahony also wore a pair of all-white sneakers and camouflage-colored lifting straps on her wrists.

In the first slide, the 22-year-old stood in front of a mirror with two rows of dumbbells underneath it. O’Mahony was recorded from behind as she held a dumbbell in each hand to perform shoulder presses. Her arms were extended out and she slowly lifted the weights up and then down. Viewers were treated to a glimpse of her sculpted arms and defined legs.

O’Mahony was seated on a bench for the second vid, as she was once again filmed from behind. The social media influencer was shot performing cable rows on a machine. This angle gave fans an eyeful of her curvaceous backside in the tight-fitting leggings as she pulled on the cable.

For the caption, the model mentioned that this workout benefitted from unscheduled time off the day before. She added a fire emoji along with several hashtags including “#training” and “#health” before uploading the footage on Thursday.

Many of O’Mahony’s 695,000 Instagram followers flocked to the vids, and more than 8,700 showed their support by tapping the like button in just over three hours after they were posted. She received more than 50 comments, and her replies were peppered with fire emoji. Fans complimented her stunning physique.

“Look at your back. Killing it as usual,” one admirer responded.

“Look at her muscles,” an Instagram user commented.

“Always killing it,” a fan wrote while adding three fire emoji.

“Watch OUT 2021, Caroline is coming for you,” one follower replied.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week O’Mahony flaunted her curves in white underwear. She was photographed at home in a bra that had a sheer mesh panel that showcased her assets.